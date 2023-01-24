Charter Communications' 4-year-old consumer wireless business Spectrum Mobile reported a record gain of 615,000 subscriber lines in the fourth quarter. Touting 5.292 million total lines as of Dec. 31, Spectrum Mobile's girth has closed to within just a hair shy of the 5.31 million lines reported by Comcast Thursday during its Q4 earnings call. For its part, Comcast also touted a record growth quarter for Xfinity Mobile by adding 365,000 service lines. Comcast also said that it's Sky Mobile service has surpassed 3.1 million lines in Europe.

2 DAYS AGO