Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Charter's Spectrum Mobile Blows Up Quarterly Record for Subscriber Line Growth ... Blows It Up Real Good
Charter Communications' 4-year-old consumer wireless business Spectrum Mobile reported a record gain of 615,000 subscriber lines in the fourth quarter. Touting 5.292 million total lines as of Dec. 31, Spectrum Mobile's girth has closed to within just a hair shy of the 5.31 million lines reported by Comcast Thursday during its Q4 earnings call. For its part, Comcast also touted a record growth quarter for Xfinity Mobile by adding 365,000 service lines. Comcast also said that it's Sky Mobile service has surpassed 3.1 million lines in Europe.
Asana Announces Appointment of GM, EMEA in Support of Regional Enterprise Growth Plans
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Sanj Bhayro has joined Asana as the new GM of EMEA to support growth and serve enterprise customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005130/en/ Sanj Bhayro, Asana GM of EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)
Lowe's pioneers system to solve organized retail crime
Lowe's Innovation Labs has developed a proof-of-concept system called Project Unlock, which is geared towards tackling the ongoing issue of organized retail crime.
nexttv.com
Charter Q4 Earnings Fall Despite Gain of 92,000 Internet Subscribers
Charter Communications reported lower fourth-quarter earnings as it added more residential internet customers than expected while pay TV cord-cutting increased. Charter lost 145,000 video customers in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 14.5 million residential video customers. A year ago, Charter lost 71,000 video customers in the fourth quarter. Video...
Comments / 0