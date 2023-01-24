ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Rochester police investigating homicide near gas station

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Friday night. Police responded to 1416 Culver Road around 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Soon after, officers responded to Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: One in custody after shots fired on Lexington Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say one man is in custody after a call for shots fired on Lexington Ave Sunday morning. Officers on patrol were in the area of Lexington Ave and Lake Ave when they heard shots fired nearby just before 4:30 a.m. Just then, there were calls...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road. Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece, is charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, police announced Friday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating whether fatal Rochester fire was set intentionally

Rochester, N.Y. — Investigators are working to determine whether a fire that killed a woman in her 70s on the city's west side Friday morning was set on purpose. The home on Hancock Street, which included nine apartments, has been torn down, but investigators are trying to figure out whether an earlier domestic incident at the same address is tied to the fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD receives retired bomb squad robot from RPD

Rochester, N.Y. — A very cool donation to robotics students in the Rochester City School District. The Rochester Police Department is giving those students a retired robot from the bomb squad. The district-wide robotics team includes students from East High, School Without Walls, the School of the Arts and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County Winterfest kicks returns to Mendon Ponds Park

The Monroe County Winterfest kicked-off at Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday. Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.
13 WHAM

Salvatore's expanding to Florida

Rochester, N.Y. — Salvatore's is moving forward with plans to open its first location outside the Rochester area and New York state. The local pizza chain announced Friday that it plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida this summer. Opening day is slated for July 3, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces re-election campaign

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced his plans for his re-election campaign on Saturday. Bello was first elected as Monroe County Executive back in 2019, and is seeking his second term in office and looks to build on the reforms and progress his administration has brought to the County government.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Office of Parent Engagement holds kick-off event for its Parent University

Rochester, N.Y. — The Office of Parent Engagement had a kick-off event for its Parent University on Saturday at East High School. The Parent University offers a wide range of opportunities for parents with topics ranging from child development, parent-child communication, college readiness, and health and financial literacy. It also offers a variety of workshops that include virtual platforms and family-centered events.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bone chilling changes in our weather are coming

Following a quiet last Friday of January, another fast moving front will bring a few snow showers and wind later this evening. Here's a snap shot of forecasted wind gusts around midnight. There will be a few hours where gusts will be between 25-35 mph in the area especially West of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mild winter puts cross-country ski services on ice

Rochester, N.Y. — All of this mild weather has had an impact on winter sports and the places that provide them. Normally this time of year is filled with people hitting the trails and enjoying the outdoors. But that isn't the case for everyone, for cross country skiers, this...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

More like Winter this week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold has been hiding far away from WNY for most of this Winter, but it looks like that's about to change this week. We'll see several cold fronts cross the area this week, with the most significant front arriving Friday morning. We'll circle back to that Arctic cold front further below in this article.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy