Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy
A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury. Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception. It isn't much of an update, ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
Albany Herald
Reports: Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday night. According to the Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play-calling duties for the Cowboys.
Albany Herald
49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured
The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out of the game with a concussion.
Albany Herald
Brock Purdy to undergo MRI on elbow, ‘sad’ for 49ers veterans
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team's season ended with Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy's right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason...
Albany Herald
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Haason Reddick delivered the biggest blow, and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up to finish off the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Reddick effectively neutered the 49ers' offensive game plan with his hit on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to set the tone early during an easy 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to propel Philadelphia into the Super Bowl.
Albany Herald
Report: Eagles OC Shane Steichen to meet with Colts again
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will have a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts about their head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Sunday. Steichen met remotely with the Colts on Jan. 14. A second interview would likely come next week, per the report.
Albany Herald
Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator
The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report.
Albany Herald
Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel.
Albany Herald
Report: Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and "move on," ESPN reported Sunday. The report, citing league sources, also says the 39-year-old four-time MVP is well aware of the Packers' feelings about the situation.
Albany Herald
Bucks bring sizzling offense into matchup with Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling on offense as they begin a four-game homestand with a game against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Bucks have averaged 132.7 points during their three-game winning streak. They have five wins in their past six games, and they put up at least 130 points in four of the five victories.
