ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Alert Day: SE Wisconsin will likely see 4 to 6 inches of snow

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Saturday 2 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m. for east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin. Some parts of SE Milwaukee could see up to 6 inches of light, fluffy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Winter Storm Warning in effect for five counties including Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday for the following counties: Milwaukee Co., Ozaukee Co., Racine Co., Kenosha Co. Walworth county's Winter Storm Warning is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Snowy conditions cause slick roads in southeast Wisconsin

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Southeast Wisconsin is digging out of inches of snow from a Saturday winter storm. The Milwaukee Department of Public Works initiated a citywide salting operation for a continuous run beginning Saturday morning at 9:45. Around 9 p.m., they mounted front plow blades on salt trucks for snow and ice clearing.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy