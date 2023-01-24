ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?

Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views?

That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer.

DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area.

The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.

