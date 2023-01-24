Read full article on original website
247Sports
Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas on public intoxication charge, per report
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday in Dallas on a public intoxication charge, police confirmed to WFAA. According to authorities, Bennett's arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas. Police reportedly responded to Bennett "banging on doors" in the...
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward
In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
247Sports
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
College football: Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma, Nebraska poised to make 'big jumps' in 2023, Josh Pate says
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports’ Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 on Friday’s episode of Late Kick and labeled Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma and Nebraska as teams that should be significantly improved from a season ago and make big jumps in the fall. Auburn...
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State
Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
Rival Reaction: Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann talks about the loss to Indiana
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann discusses the 86-70 loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers used a 17-0 run at the end of the first half into the beginning of the second to separate themselves from the Buckeyes. Here is what Holtmann said about the game, the metal piece falling from the video board before the second half, and his team's performance.
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
Four-star WR Ny Carr, a Georgia commitment since July, spends Sunday with the Seminoles
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State officially offered Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitty County four-star wide receiver Ny Carr earlier this week. The two parties have been involved with each other for quite a while. Area recruiter Chris Thomsen has stopped by Colquitt County throughout Carr's career, including in recent weeks. Carr stated he has developed a 'good relationship' with his area recruiter.
247Sports
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
Alabama DE thinks Carolina 'would be a great place' to play
Four-star defensive end Jordan Ross returned to South Carolina last Saturday for his third visit with the Gamecocks.
Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment
Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
