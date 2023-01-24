JUST IN: Blake Corum's Car Reported Stolen
Just days after announcing his return to Michigan, it appears as though someone ran off with Blake Corum's car.
Shortly after graduating high school, Blake Corum's parents purchased a Camaro for him as a graduation gift. After a few modifications, the ride was certainly hard to miss - donning a white-camo wrap with Corum's signature "BC2" logo present.
The car was reportedly stolen from a parking garage near his residence in Ann Arbor, and Corum has since filed a police report to locate the stolen vehicle.
For anyone with tips, you can contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939, or email tips@a2gov.org.
