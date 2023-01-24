Park West announces new business openings for early 2023

Park West, 9744 W. Northern Ave., is starting the new year off with growth and more offerings for its customers.

Throughout the early part of 2023, consumers can expect multiple openings at the center.



“It’s our mission to provide West Valley residents a comprehensive array of offerings including retail, dining, services and experiences,” said Kelly Price, Park West director of business development. “We look forward to welcoming these businesses and feel they’re well-equipped to meet the needs of the exponential growth in the West Valley.”

Park West is home to a 14-screen Harkins Theatre, a mix of sit-down restaurants and quick bites along with national and local retailers, services and more.



New tenants include:



Bully Brew — Featuring beans slow-roasted at high altitude (over 6,000 elevation) to ensure a perfect even roast void of charred or bitter flavors, Bully Brew’s cold brew method results in a full bodied, smooth finishing brew that has a higher level of caffeine but is lower in acidity and tannins. In addition to specialty brews, Bully Brew features a breakfast and lunch menu.

Expected opening: February

F45 Training – This unique fitness approach is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength and endurance and allowing members to burn up to 750 calories in just 45 minutes. In celebration of its upcoming opening at Park West, F45 is already offering foundational member specials — guests can sign up for lifetime discounts and receive access to soft opening for two weeks. This new location is veteran-owned and heavily focused on volunteering in the community while supporting members with their health goals.

Expected opening: February/March

Jules & JC — This boutique features fashion-forward dresses, tops, bottoms, accessories and jewelry as well as beauty products, home décor and more. Jules & JC is now open.



Rides-N-Motion — Take a ride on the wild side with electric rideables including bikes and scooters for rent or sale. The store also offers demonstrations and service.

Expected opening: March



Stretch Lab — This wellness concept offers customized assisted-stretch sessions that include identifying tightness and imbalances in the body and developing a stretch routine for each individual. Clients with pain, tightness or additional specific areas of focus can improve flexibility and increase range of motion through their sessions.

Expected opening: February



The Vig — This popular dining destination makes its way to the west side. Designed by AV3 Design Studio, the restaurant is set to boast four separate dining areas including a bar and lounge, outdoor patio, dining room and semi-private 20-seat den for private events. Guests are encouraged to enjoy a delicious meal (plus a libation or two) and stay awhile for the atmosphere and the fun.

Expected opening: Third Quarter.



For more information, visit @ShopatParkWest or shopparkwest.com .