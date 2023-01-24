ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle

By Michael Carpenter
 5 days ago

From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404

On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066.

Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County.

If you have any information regarding this individual, or his location please contact Officer D. Akin, with the Gallatin Police Department at dakin@gallatinpd.org or (615) 452-1313

Sumner County, TN
Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

