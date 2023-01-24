ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Oil's bull story for 2023 is China's reopening, but that could be derailed if Beijing can't stay the course on its retreat from zero-COVID policy, RBC's Helima Croft says

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ou447_0kPk528700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M54Gm_0kPk528700
A staff member fills up a car at a gas station in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China.

CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • China's relaxation of COVID restrictions will serve as the major upside catalyst for oil prices in 2023, said RBC's Helima Croft.
  • She told CNBC the rise in Chinese oil imports and a rebound in domestic travel bode well for Brent and WTI crude.
  • But the downside risk lies in Beijing retreating from further opening up the world's second-largest economy.

The major upside catalyst for oil prices in 2023 is China revving up economic activity, but downside risk also lies with Beijing if it retreats from its loosening of restrictions tied to COVID-19, according to RBC's top commodity strategist.

"The China reopening story is the big tailwind for oil," Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

"If you look at mobility data, people are getting back on the road, back in airplanes, back on the subway, Chinese imports are rising. If this trend continues, that is the real bull story for oil this year."

Among recent figures, China's national railway said it expects a near 68% increase in the number of people it foresees transporting in 2023, to 2.69 billion passenger trips.

Chinese cities late last year began pulling back strict lockdown and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID, with the moves jump-started after mass protests in November.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, on Tuesday traded around $86 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude was fetching around $80 a barrel. Brent has risen roughly 1% in 2023 and WTI has been largely flat. The small moves come after a volatile 2022 that left Brent's price up about 10% and WTI higher by nearly 7%.

Croft noted that Chinese imports of oil rose above 11 million barrels per day in November and December, the first such increases since the first quarter of 2021.

" I would say, though, there's still some sort of caution about whether China will stay the course on this reopening," she said. Croft said sources she has spoken to say officials will be monitoring issues such as rising infections.

"They pointed out the weakness in the Chinese healthcare system in terms of doctors, lack of vaccine," she said. "If the government stays the course … this is the story that would propel oil prices higher."

Chinese health officials reportedly said this week that eight in 10 people have caught coronavirus since December. The country's official COVID-related death toll has climbed to 72,000, though reports indicate the real figure is much higher.

Meanwhile, OPEC is sticking with its plan to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels a day, moving with caution as recession worries persist, said Croft.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
theaviationgeekclub.com

China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected

“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

100K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy