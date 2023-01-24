ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

MassLive.com

California shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt

Three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in California early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department said earlier Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Officials admit missed LeBron James foul call by Jayson Tatum in controversial Lakers loss to Celtics

It did not take long for the game officials to admit a crucial mistake in the closing seconds of regulation of the Celtics’ overtime win over the Lakers. LeBron James’ went for a drive in a 105-105 game on the final possession of regulation. James missed the layup but was incredulous that no foul was called on the play. However, in a pool report following the Celtics win, official Eric Lewis admitted the call was missed and addressed the technical foul of Patrick Beverley to begin overtime. Here’s the full transcript of the report:
BOSTON, MA
Lakers' Darvin Ham says LeBron James, 'the best player on Earth,' can't get a call

BOSTON — After the Lakers lost to the Celtics, partially because of a blown missed foul call on LeBron James, there was plenty of frustration and anger to go around. Los Angeles has dealt with missed calls in the past couple weeks, which is why Lakers coach Darvin Ham remarked he doesn’t want to “see another last two-minute report” showing they were wronged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Springfield, MA
