This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
California shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt
Three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in California early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department said earlier Saturday...
Watch Lakers’ Patrick Beverley get a tech vs. Celtics for showing camera to referee
BOSTON — Patrick Beverley was having an impressive finish to the Lakers’ game against the Celtics on Saturday, including what was the go-ahead putback dunk with less than a minute to go. But the C’s tied up the score at 105, though the Lakers had one final possession with 4.1 seconds left in the game to take the lead.
Officials admit missed LeBron James foul call by Jayson Tatum in controversial Lakers loss to Celtics
It did not take long for the game officials to admit a crucial mistake in the closing seconds of regulation of the Celtics’ overtime win over the Lakers. LeBron James’ went for a drive in a 105-105 game on the final possession of regulation. James missed the layup but was incredulous that no foul was called on the play. However, in a pool report following the Celtics win, official Eric Lewis admitted the call was missed and addressed the technical foul of Patrick Beverley to begin overtime. Here’s the full transcript of the report:
Lakers’ LeBron James upset after referees appear to miss foul call against Celtics
BOSTON — After a crazy sequence where Jaylen Brown completed an and-1 layup to tie the score up at 105, the Celtics still needed one last stop with 4.1 seconds left in the game. The Lakers and Celtics were playing a great game up to that point, but there was a chance Los Angeles could come away with the last-second win.
NBA Last 2 Minute Report shows Celtics hurt by more calls than Lakers in overtime win
The NBA acknowledged in their Last Two Minute Report on Sunday the clear missed call on Jayson Tatum as he fouled LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation in Boston’s dramatic overtime win over the Lakers. However, there were two other missed calls that favored the Lakers in the closing moments of regulation and overtime according to the report.
Lakers’ Dennis Schroder rips referees after LeBron James’ missed foul call
BOSTON — Dennis Schroder didn’t hold back in his criticism of the referees, joining his Lakers teammates after officials missed a foul call late in regulation. The Celtics had tied the score 105-105 with 4.1 seconds left to go, which gave the Lakers enough time to secure the game-winning bucket.
Lakers’ Darvin Ham says LeBron James, ‘the best player on Earth,’ can’t get a call
BOSTON — After the Lakers lost to the Celtics, partially because of a blown missed foul call on LeBron James, there was plenty of frustration and anger to go around. Los Angeles has dealt with missed calls in the past couple weeks, which is why Lakers coach Darvin Ham remarked he doesn’t want to “see another last two-minute report” showing they were wronged.
Anthony Davis rips missed call against Celtics on LeBron James: ‘We were cheated’
The Lakers were on the losing end of another heartbreaking overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday night and their stars did not mince words after the controversial finish. Anthony Davis failed to hold back about questionable calls down the stretch including the missed foul on LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Lakers 125-121 in controversial overtime thriller
The Celtics fought back from double-digit deficit and pulled out an overtime thriller on Saturday night 125-121 against the Lakers to snap their three-game losing streak at TD Garden. The Lakers led by as many as 11 points in the second half and six points in the fourth quarter but...
Jaylen Brown guides Celtics over Lakers in redemption story: ‘It’s funny how life works’
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown walked up to the free throw line in virtually the same pressure-packed spot from just a couple nights ago. The details were a little different, but it was still a crucial moment in the game: Celtics down 105-104 to the rival Lakers with just 4.1 seconds left to go.
Jayson Tatum pokes fun at LeBron James missed foul call in Celtics win over Lakers
Jayson Tatum did not take long to crack a smile when asked about his defense on LeBron James at the end of regulation in the Celtics’ dramatic overtime win over the Lakers on Saturday night. Officials admitted in a pool report before Tatum even spoke postgame that they missed...
