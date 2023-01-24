ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, MA

MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Rutland for $299,900

Anita Ofori ware and Patrick Ofori ware acquired the property at 9 Highland Park Road, Rutland, from Jr Johnny V Est Bartek on Jan. 13, 2023. The $299,900 purchase price works out to $252 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,712 square-foot lot.
RUTLAND, MA
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $369,000

Vincent Iannacci and Rachel Christie acquired the property at 28 Lilly Drive, Leominster, from Rodrigo J Donascimento and Lisa N Donascimento on Jan. 13, 2023, for $369,000 which works out to $323 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 9,977 square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $288,000 in Gardner

Christopher Emerick and Victoria Heath bought the property at 106 Rich Street, Gardner, from Carl E Bruso on Jan. 12, 2023, for $288,000 which represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 3,485 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
GARDNER, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Ware for $400,000

Audra Ekmalian acquired the property at 1 Briar Circle, Ware, from Carl R Waal and Joan M Waal on Jan. 10, 2023. The $400,000 purchase price works out to $226 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
WARE, MA
Single-family home sells in Templeton for $417,500

Bruce Walker acquired the property at 871 Patriots Road, Templeton, from Natl Mtg Assn Federal on Jan. 12, 2023. The $417,500 purchase price works out to $193 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 283,140 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
TEMPLETON, MA
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000

Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
ATHOL, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Fitchburg for $218,500

Justine Pumyea and Warren Pumyea acquired the property at 70 England Avenue, Fitchburg, from Jacob Moore and Johanna L Moore on Jan. 13, 2023, for $218,500 which represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,999-square-foot lot. Additional...
FITCHBURG, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Milford for $316,000

Oswaldino Tose and Claudia Basilio bought the property at 12 Pond Street, Milford, from Point Invs Llc Turning on Jan. 9, 2023. The $316,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 2,500-square-foot lot. These...
MILFORD, MA
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home

Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
GARDNER, MA
Single family residence sells for $155,000 in Fitchburg

William Garnett acquired the property at 108 Pratt Street, Fitchburg, from Investors Lp Mtglq on Jan. 11, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $187. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
FITCHBURG, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Winchendon for $360,500

Nery Cruz bought the property at 10 Otter River Road, Winchendon, from Stephen Gunning on Jan. 12, 2023, for $360,500 which represents a price per square foot of $195. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
WINCHENDON, MA
Single family residence sells for $620,000 in Westborough

Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000

Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
OXFORD, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in North Brookfield for $325,000

Kevin Valeri and Cassie Lavallee acquired the property at 71 Maple Street, North Brookfield, from Sarah L Chase and Heather E Dumais on Jan. 12, 2023, for $325,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
