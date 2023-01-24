Read full article on original website
Single-family home sells in Rutland for $299,900
Anita Ofori ware and Patrick Ofori ware acquired the property at 9 Highland Park Road, Rutland, from Jr Johnny V Est Bartek on Jan. 13, 2023. The $299,900 purchase price works out to $252 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 8,712 square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $369,000
Vincent Iannacci and Rachel Christie acquired the property at 28 Lilly Drive, Leominster, from Rodrigo J Donascimento and Lisa N Donascimento on Jan. 13, 2023, for $369,000 which works out to $323 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 9,977 square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $288,000 in Gardner
Christopher Emerick and Victoria Heath bought the property at 106 Rich Street, Gardner, from Carl E Bruso on Jan. 12, 2023, for $288,000 which represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 3,485 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Three-bedroom home sells in Ware for $400,000
Audra Ekmalian acquired the property at 1 Briar Circle, Ware, from Carl R Waal and Joan M Waal on Jan. 10, 2023. The $400,000 purchase price works out to $226 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Single-family home sells in Templeton for $417,500
Bruce Walker acquired the property at 871 Patriots Road, Templeton, from Natl Mtg Assn Federal on Jan. 12, 2023. The $417,500 purchase price works out to $193 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 283,140 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Single family residence sells for $580,000 in North Brookfield
Sarah Flory and Bryan Flory bought the property at 12 Mad Brook Road, North Brookfield, from Dale R Kiley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $580,000 which represents a price per square foot of $235. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 391,169 square-foot lot.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 22-29
A condo in Agawam that sold for $142,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 49 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $284,918. The average price per square foot was $204.
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000
Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells in Fitchburg for $218,500
Justine Pumyea and Warren Pumyea acquired the property at 70 England Avenue, Fitchburg, from Jacob Moore and Johanna L Moore on Jan. 13, 2023, for $218,500 which represents a price per square foot of $217. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,999-square-foot lot. Additional...
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Jan. 22-29
A house in Easthampton that sold for $531,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $310,088. The average price per square foot was $231.
Three-bedroom home sells in Milford for $316,000
Oswaldino Tose and Claudia Basilio bought the property at 12 Pond Street, Milford, from Point Invs Llc Turning on Jan. 9, 2023. The $316,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 2,500-square-foot lot. These...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,726-square-foot home on Crown Street in Clinton that sold for $385,500.
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Single family residence in West Brookfield sells for $328,500
Vanessa Beliveau and Ashley Beliveau acquired the property at 43 Madden Road, West Brookfield, from Tiara B Neely on Jan. 13, 2023. The $328,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $220. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot. Additional...
Single family residence sells for $155,000 in Fitchburg
William Garnett acquired the property at 108 Pratt Street, Fitchburg, from Investors Lp Mtglq on Jan. 11, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $187. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Three-bedroom home sells in Winchendon for $360,500
Nery Cruz bought the property at 10 Otter River Road, Winchendon, from Stephen Gunning on Jan. 12, 2023, for $360,500 which represents a price per square foot of $195. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
Single family residence sells for $620,000 in Westborough
Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000
Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Three-bedroom home sells in North Brookfield for $325,000
Kevin Valeri and Cassie Lavallee acquired the property at 71 Maple Street, North Brookfield, from Sarah L Chase and Heather E Dumais on Jan. 12, 2023, for $325,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
