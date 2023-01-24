ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Valley Breeze

Lori A. Brien – Woonsocket

Lori A. (Brown) Brien, 53, of Woonsocket, passed away suddenly, on Jan. 5, 2023. She was the wife of Ronald D. Brien. Born Sept. 16, 1969 in Boston, she was the daughter of Joyce M. Lachance of Woonsocket and William P. Randall of Debary, Fla.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Kathleen T. Jackson – Lincoln

Kathleen T. Jackson, 92, of Wake Robin Road, Lincoln, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Briarcliffe Gardens, Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Jackson. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Bernard Markee and Margaret (Tobin) Markee, she had lived in Lincoln, Smithfield and Skowhegan, Maine.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Robert A. Paquin – Pawtucket

Robert A. Paquin, 93, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (McKiernan) Paquin. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred and Ida (Bourgeault) Paquin.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Robert 'Bob' J. Russell Jr. – Woonsocket

Robert "Bob" J. Russell Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of the late Beverly A. Russell. Bob and Beverly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 30th.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Ana Maria Salgado

Ana Maria Salgado, 71, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Providence. She was the wife of the late Joe Salgado. Born in Penalva do Castelo, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Adelino and Eufemia (Marques) Constantino. Ana...
CUMBERLAND, RI

