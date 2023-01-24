Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. on Jan. 25 reported its financial and business results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022. Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s chairman, president and CEO commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter operating performance. Our strong delivered net sales of $203.2 million were helped by our backlog. Our gross margins increased to 61.0% and operating margins rose to 18.2%. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.10 grew by 15.8%. We continued to generate strong operating cash flow and as of December 31, 2022, we had total cash and investments of $140.4 million and no debt. Our retail written orders have returned to near pre-pandemic levels. We are also pleased that yesterday we announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable February 21, 2023.”

