Kebony to distribute Holden Humphrey products throughout the Northeast
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Kebony North America has signed with Holden Humphrey Co. to distribute the Norwegian manufacturer’s full line of dually modified wood cladding and decking products throughout New England, New York, and northern New Jersey, according to Kebony North American Director Andy Hehl. "HHC has the reach...
Ethan Allen tops $203 million in 2Q sales; looks to become an 'Interior Design Destination'
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. on Jan. 25 reported its financial and business results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022. Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s chairman, president and CEO commented, “We are pleased with our second quarter operating performance. Our strong delivered net sales of $203.2 million were helped by our backlog. Our gross margins increased to 61.0% and operating margins rose to 18.2%. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.10 grew by 15.8%. We continued to generate strong operating cash flow and as of December 31, 2022, we had total cash and investments of $140.4 million and no debt. Our retail written orders have returned to near pre-pandemic levels. We are also pleased that yesterday we announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable February 21, 2023.”
Cefla Finishing’s spring focus event brought 'Automation within Reach'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cefla Finishing, a leading supplier of finishing, decoration, and digital printing solutions, welcomed attendees to its finishing laboratory in Charlotte, North Carolina, for an exclusive Focus Event on entry-level automation. More than 40 attendees toured the facility's manufacturing, service, and parts departments during this invite-only event....
