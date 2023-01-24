Upcoming events at Live! at the Battery

Special

Live! at The Battery announced its events lineup for February and March 2023, plus ongoing happenings like Girls Night Out, Freedom Friday and Silent Saturday.

Feb. 12 will be the Big Game Bash. Live! at the Battery's Sports and Social Atlanta will be the place to be for an in-game experience full of games and giveaways. Football fans can watch the big game on a big screen while enjoying Game Beer Bucket Specials and themed cocktails. Tickets are available at https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20230212-big-game-bash .Feb. 18 will be Mardi Gras Live! The entertainment destination is bringing the French Quarter back to Atlanta this Mardi Gras. Celebrate with Cajun dishes, an exclusive VIP low country boil, live music, entertainers and hurricanes all night long. General admission is $25 and VIP is $50. Tickets are available at https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20230218-mardigraslive .March 10 will be Live! at the Battery's first National Fighting Championship event. The action-packed evening will feature live professional and amateur MMA and Muay Thai fights. Fight attendees will have the chance to experience 12-plus fights in the NFC cage. There will also be fan-favorite drinks and an official after party next door at PBR. The event will be 18 and up with certain areas being 21 and up. Tickets and tables will be available soon at https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events .March 17 will be Shamrocks & Shenanigans. Get ready to enjoy everything green at Live! At the Battery’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Guests can enjoy all the best Irish-themed entertainment, including signature drinks, green beer and live entertainment to help make St. Patrick's Day pure gold. Those looking for some basketball madness can enjoy games on the 32-foot LED TV screen as well. Tickets will be available, starting Jan. 27, at https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20230317-st-patricks-day .

Ongoing happenings include:

Girls Night Out with food and drink specials every Thursday from 8 to 11 p.m.Freedom Friday, which welcomes military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members to skip the line, get free cover - credentials required - and enjoy drink specials every first Friday of the month.Silent Saturday, invites guests to grab a pair of headphones and get in the groove with beats from local DJs.