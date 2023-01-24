ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Two-hour delay possible as train blocks Whitlock, surrounding streets

By Chart Riggall, Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Streets along the west side of downtown Marietta were blocked Tuesday by a stuck CSX train. Chart Riggall

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes due to a train that stopped on the tracks, blocking Whitlock and surrounding streets. CSX says up to a two- hour delay is possible due to mechanical issues.

"It will not be able to move until the conductor inspects each car," the Marietta Police Department reports.

As of 2 p.m., officers from the department had blocked off traffic on Whitlock Avenue, as well as Mill and Polk streets. Some lunch-goers were forced to hop between cars to return to work from the Marietta Square.

Return for updates.

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

