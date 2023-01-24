Two-hour delay possible as train blocks Whitlock, surrounding streets
Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes due to a train that stopped on the tracks, blocking Whitlock and surrounding streets. CSX says up to a two- hour delay is possible due to mechanical issues.
"It will not be able to move until the conductor inspects each car," the Marietta Police Department reports.
As of 2 p.m., officers from the department had blocked off traffic on Whitlock Avenue, as well as Mill and Polk streets. Some lunch-goers were forced to hop between cars to return to work from the Marietta Square.
