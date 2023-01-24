Read full article on original website
Man Kills 3 People at Random in Washington Convenience Store, Then Turns Gun on Himself
Jarid Haddock, 21, entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and immediately discharged his weapon at unsuspecting patrons, police say The gunman suspected of killing three people in what authorities allege to be a random shooting at a central Washington convenience store admitted to the murders in a phone call to his mother before he took his own life. During a press conference, Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department said Jarid Haddock entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on...
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,
YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
