ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Your last chance to win a roundtrip flight for two ✈️

6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SpE0_0kPk2ESX00

You’re one giveaway entry away from a free roundtrip flight to Charleston, Boston, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or Orlando.

Photo provided by Louisville Regional Airport Authority

Calling all wanderers: There’s only one more chance to cure your wanderlust. The last Fly Away Friday Giveaway just launched, which means this is your final chance to win two roundtrip airline tickets out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)
.

Ready to hit the skies? Enter below by Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Enter the giveaway . ✈️ *

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy