Your last chance to win a roundtrip flight for two ✈️
Calling all wanderers: There’s only one more chance to cure your wanderlust. The last Fly Away Friday Giveaway just launched, which means this is your final chance to win two roundtrip airline tickets out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) .
Ready to hit the skies? Enter below by Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Enter the giveaway . ✈️ *
Ready to hit the skies? Enter below by Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Enter the giveaway . ✈️ *
Comments / 0