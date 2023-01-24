ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Brunswick man pleads guilty to murder of 63-year-old aunt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick man pled guilty to the murder of his 63-year-old aunt on Thursday, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. William Edward Best, 39, pled guilty to felony murder as part of a plea deal. His charges stem from the December 23, 2020 death of Lula Mae McDougler.
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

