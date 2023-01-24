Read full article on original website
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Antisemitic flyers found at homes in Mandarin area
Antisemitic rhetoric has been a problem in Jacksonville, especially since the summer of 2022. The problem is still going on.
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Details in this report may be disturbing to some. Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records. Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and...
Brunswick man pleads guilty to murder of 63-year-old aunt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick man pled guilty to the murder of his 63-year-old aunt on Thursday, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. William Edward Best, 39, pled guilty to felony murder as part of a plea deal. His charges stem from the December 23, 2020 death of Lula Mae McDougler.
Antisemitic flyers found at homes in Mandarin area, faith leaders respond with messages of love
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers and hate messages were left at homes in the Mandarin area, many living there woke up Sunday morning shocked at the messages. One neighbor, who talked off camera, says she became worried and called police when she found the bag...
Judge upholds jury's death sentence for Mark Wilson, who murdered two Putnam County boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge upheld a jury's unanimous decision that Mark Wilson should receive the death penalty, on Friday. Wilson will receive the death penalty for the murder of two Putnam County boys. He will be held in prison until a date is set for his execution, the judge said.
Police: 75-year-old man with dementia found safe after overnight search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update:. Mario Maldonado has been located safe, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was found in the wooded area near his home but has been reunited with his family. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mario Maldonado, 75, who was last seen on the...
Family, state attorney react to Mark Wilson's death sentence
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County family is relieved, knowing the person who killed their young boys will die by lethal injection. It’s an emotional time for this family. They say Tayten and Robert Baker’s murders will haunt them forever, but say they’re grateful the judge sentenced Mark Wilson to death.
Runners tackle 34 miles to raise money for Wolfson Children's Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of runners and walkers tackled over 30 miles Saturday morning to raise money for children and families at Wolfson Children's Hospital during the 14th Annual Wolfson Children's Challenge. As the sun rose over the horizon, runners at at 121 financial ballpark headed out on a...
'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
Going Green: Composting pilot program coming to Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reducing Jacksonville's footprint, one piece of popcorn at a time. The Jacksonville City Council just launched a new composting program in the Riverside area. "We think it's a great way to reduce the amount of trash that we're putting in to our community," said Sun-Ray Cinema...
More than two dozen people summoned after not showing up for jury duty in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane said the community has acquired a bad habit of not showing up for jury duty. For those who failed to appear, he gave them a chance to explain why they should not spend the weekend in jail. The Clerk of...
