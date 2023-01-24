ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC

T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Massner scores 23 as Western Illinois defeats South Dakota

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Trenton Massner scored 23 points as Western Illinois beat South Dakota 75-72 on Thursday night. Massner had six rebounds and six assists for the Leathernecks (13-8, 6-4 Summit League). Jesiah West scored 11 points and added eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Quinlan Bennett finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
MACOMB, IL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings, grades: Tennessee earns rare 'A+', Kansas gets 'B-' on weekly report card

Grading teams this season has, for the most part, followed a formula. I've leaned on tougher grades overall and been more judicious with "As," requiring only truly special weeks from teams to earn that distinction. This week, however, I went full Oprah with the "As." We're almost to February. Conference races are fully in form, and a big nonconference weekend served as a perfect late-season test before tournament time.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy