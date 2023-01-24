Read full article on original website
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
College basketball rankings: Saint Mary's looks to stay hot as first showdown with Gonzaga looms ahead
I spent a few minutes on Friday morning's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast explaining how Saint Mary's has been the best team in college basketball over the past month, according to BartTorvik.com. The. Best. Team. I assume most fans have no idea. In that stretch, the Gaels...
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't won a contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC
T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
Legendary college basketball analyst Billy Packer, who called 34 Final Fours, dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer has died, his family announced Thursday night. Packer, 82, spent 34 years on Final Four broadcast teams, 27 of them with CBS as its Emmy award-winning college basketball analyst before his last Final Four in 2008. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that...
College basketball rankings: Alabama holds on to lofty spot in Top 25 And 1 despite blowout at Oklahoma
Four teams ranked in the top five of Saturday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Saturday. Three of them lost -- all on the road in what was the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Home teams went 8-2 in the event to underline just how difficult it can be to win on the road in either league.
How to watch Baylor vs. Arkansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a two-game homestand, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be on the road. They will take on the #17 Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ferrell Center. The Razorbacks will be seeking to avenge the 81-72 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 29 of 2021.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
Massner scores 23 as Western Illinois defeats South Dakota
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Trenton Massner scored 23 points as Western Illinois beat South Dakota 75-72 on Thursday night. Massner had six rebounds and six assists for the Leathernecks (13-8, 6-4 Summit League). Jesiah West scored 11 points and added eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Quinlan Bennett finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
College basketball rankings, grades: Tennessee earns rare 'A+', Kansas gets 'B-' on weekly report card
Grading teams this season has, for the most part, followed a formula. I've leaned on tougher grades overall and been more judicious with "As," requiring only truly special weeks from teams to earn that distinction. This week, however, I went full Oprah with the "As." We're almost to February. Conference races are fully in form, and a big nonconference weekend served as a perfect late-season test before tournament time.
Broncos coach search: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh met with Denver owner but deal didn't materialize, per report
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be returning as the Wolverines football coach in 2023 after spending some time last week meeting with Greg Penner, owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos, about their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN. Harbaugh has been tied to multiple NFL opportunities after leading...
