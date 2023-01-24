Meagan Good has a new role under her belt. Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...

3 DAYS AGO