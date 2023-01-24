Neymar returned from the World Cup 'in pain', reveals PSG boss Christophe Galtier

PSG boss Christophe Galtier defended Neymar after the recent criticism over his performances , revealing the attacker returned from the World Cup in 'pain'.

The French side have had a mixed run of form since club football resumed in France, losing two of their four Ligue 1 games as their lead at the top of the table has been reduced to just three points.

Neymar hasn't been at his best since the showpiece event concluded last month and was slammed in the French press as they labelled him 'the biggest flop in football history'.

However, the attacker showed signs of being back to his best as the Parisians thrashed sixth tier side Pays de Cassel 7-0 on Monday in the French Cup.

Neymar impressed in a No. 10 role, scoring once and adding two assists, while Kylian Mbappe scored five.

And, following the game, Galtier praised the Brazilian and insisted he is still finding his way back to his best following the World Cup.

'His ankles were a little bruised at World Cup and have been treated,' Galtier said.

'Coming back, he was still in pain. He makes a lot of effort. He has not regained all his fluidity in the game.'

Despite the big victory for PSG, it was a fiery game with Neymar seemingly frustrated at times during the first half.

And Galtier admitted he had a word with the forward at half-time in an attempt to reduce the tension surrounding the game.

He added: 'I spoke to Neymar at half-time to make sure he would be calmer in the second half.

'They (Neymar and Mbappe) combined a lot, looked for each other a lot. They achieved some interesting things. I felt they needed to play and replay together.'

PSG will now play Marseille in the last-16 of the cup next month.