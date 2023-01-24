DiDi Richards Flaunts Toned Abs and Sports Illustrated Love in Mirror Selfie

The one-time SI Swimsuit model and athlete also showed off her curls.

DiDi Richards. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Model and WNBA player DiDi Richards shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram on Jan. 23 flaunting her toned abs and love for Sports Illustrated.

In the carousel post, the 23-year-old wore a cropped green sweatshirt with “Sports Illustrated” written across the chest in bold script. The cozy crewneck by Nasty Gal also featured a detail that reads “SI Essentials Established 1954.”

Richards, a guard for the Liberty, also wore a pair of tan bottoms rolled at the waist, hoop earrings and several rings on her fingers.

“your loss,” the one-time SI Swimsuit model captioned the post she shared with her 149,000 IG followers.

“Pretty girl 🤭,” commented WNBA athlete Te’a Cooper. Cooper participated in a WNBA photo shoot for the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside Richards, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike.

Tanaye White, co-winner of the 2020 SI Swim Search, left two heart-eyed emojis as her feedback, as did several other fans.

“It’s givinggggggg….. body😍😍,” piped in teammate Stefanie Dolson, while someone else added, “Whoever’s holding the L here will never recover from this.”

“You better not be getting traded!” wrote another follower.

Last year, Richards talked with the WNBA about the legacy she hopes to one day leave in her sport.

“I’m trying to continue to push the ‘diva’ side of the game; you can be beautiful and have nails, lashes, and still be a hard player on the court. Like somebody that’s gonna get down and guard,” she said. “Second to that is resiliency, somebody that’s still gonna pop back up and be able to fight through it all. I want my legacy to stand on me being resilient in every aspect of life.”

