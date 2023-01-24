ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cintia Dicker Details Her Daughter’s Birth Story With ‘Vogue Brasil’

By Cara O’Bleness
The SI Swimsuit model welcomed a baby girl in December of last year.

Cintia Dicker.

Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images

Cintia Dicker and her husband, Pedro Scooby, welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in late December of last year. The SI Swimsuit model posted a few intimate photos from the delivery room on Instagram at the time, and now, she’s opening up about her baby girl’s health struggles.

In a Jan. 23 Instagram post, Dicker shared a trio of precious images of her family of three. The first snap showed Aurora wrapped in a blanket and snuggled up on the model’s chest. An additional image showed a close-up of the baby’s tiny fist and profile in the background, while the last was a beautiful black-and-white pic of Dicker, Scooby and their daughter.

“Thanks for the love @voguebrasil . I told you all about the pre, post and birth, the link is in stories 🧡 📸 @riabrahao ,” she wrote in Portuguese in her caption, via Google Translate.

In an article published by Vogue Brasil , Dicker shared that her daughter was diagnosed with a birth defect called gastroschisis at 12 weeks in utero.

“When we learned about the existence of gastroschisis, we also discovered that, for the baby's safety, Aurora should be born between 37 and 38 weeks and through a cesarean section,” the 36-year-old said.

Aurora had to undergo multiple surgeries to repair the birth defect on the day she was born. Two weeks later, Dicker shared an IG post that the couple had finally brought their baby girl home from the hospital.

“The big day has arrived! Our warrior princess Aurora is home!!! No words to thank the whole @qualicorp team ❤️ we will never forget what you did for us!” she wrote on Jan. 10.

“To my friends and family who did everything to make this moment as light as possible! And of course all the prayers and good vibes sent right now for everyone it's been pretty tough but we can be strong and move forward. Welcome Aurora! ❤️,” Dicker added.

