ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Plan your tennis getaway to the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open 🎾

6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WURTo_0kPk1NRH00

New + improved: The state-of-the-art Credit One Stadium reopened in 2022 following a series of upgrades and enhancements.

Photo provided by Charleston Tennis LLC

Want to experience world-class tennis in a world-class city? Head to the Credit One Charleston Open (happening from Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 9) and watch as top-ranked players like Ons Jabeur, Jessie Pegula, Belinda Bencic, and Madison Keys
compete in the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America .

Off the court, the tournament will feature refined dining options, interactive activities , live music, and more . Tournament tickets and packages are now on sale .

Game, set, match .*

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crbjbizwire.com

Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted

CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police clear scene of crash that blocked lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say an early-morning crash in West Ashley blocked a lane of Savannah Highway for several hours Sunday. Police said crews from Dominion Energy were called in to repair utility lines following a crash reported at 5:46 a.m. on Savannah Highway near McLeod Road, dispatchers say.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

SHIELD Ministries Expansion to Colleton County

In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace - Ephesians 1:7 NIV. SHIELD Ministries is committed to being available to God to aid men transition through prison, prison re-entry, and prison intervention services. Our program addresses all re-entry barriers which prisoners face. We provide evidence based cognitive behavior learning programs which include onsite housing services as well as counseling, job referral, and skills training services. We ensure that our participants understand legal and court-ordered requirements of their release to aid in successful completion. Our participants become successfully employed and become contributing members of society.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy