OilPrice.com
Oil Gains Momentum On Strong U.S. Economic Data
Oil continued to gain momentum this week, and despite fears of a slowdown in economic growth, the reopening of the Chinese economy is providing tailwinds for oil. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert. Oilprice.com's premium newsletter provides everything from geopolitical analysis to trading analysis, and all for less than a cup of coffee per week.
Italy Looks To Secure More Oil And Gas From Libya
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to travel to Libya on Saturday to discuss more oil and natural gas supply from the North African country, Italian media report. Libya’s state energy firm, for its part, said it expected to sign even more deals with foreign companies after the...
Alipay and AlipayHK Cross-Border Transactions Rebound During Chinese New Year as Travels Resume
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 29, 2023-- China’s outbound and inbound travels showed fast and resilient rebounds during the recent long holiday to commence the year of the Rabbit, as witnessed by strong growth of popular cross-border digital payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230129005053/en/ Besides the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, Southeast Asia remains one of the most popular destinations for outbound Chinese tourists, with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines topping the list in terms of Alipay cross-border payments during the Chinese New Year holiday. (Photo: Business Wire)
Australia’s LNG Export Boom Is Leaving Its East Coast Short On Gas
Eastern Australia is once again under threat of a gas shortage in case LNG producers decide to sell all of their uncontracted gas abroad, a watchdog has warned. “The east coast gas supply forecast for 2023 has improved, but the outlook remains uncertain as the LNG producers haven’t yet committed sufficient volume under firm contracts to address the risk of a domestic shortfall,” the chair of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Gina Cass-Gottlieb said today, as quoted by Reuters.
Norway’s Temporary Tax Breaks To Bolster Oil Flows To Europe
Norway is set to see oil and gas development spending skyrocket thanks to a temporary tax regime implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. The buildout of the project portfolio is estimated to launch a whopping $42.7 billion of greenfield investments. The increase in oil and gas production could be a boon...
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022
Oil majors’ earnings for 2023 are set to drop from the 2022 record to around $150 billion. Although oil prices traded below $90 per barrel in the last weeks of 2022 and prices increased on an annual basis by only around 10% last year compared to 2021. The industry,...
Ukraine’s Economy Likely To Shrink Further In 2023
Russia’s re-invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 took a heavy toll on the Ukrainian economy. Moscow focused on destroying the Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the southeast, displacing millions of workers, damaging crops, smashing the power grid and blocking exports from Ukraine’s seaports. As a result, Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) plunged 30 percent in 2022 (Me.gov.ua, January 5). Worse had been expected, yet the economy was able to weather the storm largely thanks to Western assistance. In 2023, everything will depend on the course of the war. If it drags on, or if Ukraine loses, the economy will continue to shrink. In any case, Ukraine will heavily rely on Western financial assistance throughout the year.
EU And G7 Discuss Russian Oil Product Price Caps
In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we will take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers. Let’s...
Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?
Currently, India depends on fossil fuels for 70% of its energy mix, with coal taking the lion’s share. India has incredible potential for green energy production. The country already has plans for gargantuan solar and wind farms in the works, but it’ll need to do a lot more to realize its full potential.
Norway Could Limit Electricity Exports To Avoid Shortages
Norway announced on Friday measures to ensure its security of power supply and could limit some electricity exports to neighboring countries if there is a risk of shortages at home, the government said. The government plans to introduce a mechanism under which electricity producers from hydropower – the most common...
How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets
The emerging financial technology sector boosts inclusion and liquidity in emerging markets. Nonbank entities compete with traditional financial institutions for market share. Cryptocurrency uptake remains strong as governments eye e-currency adoption. Remittances and informal economies provide resilience amid economic headwinds. Even as the global economy grapples with inflation, supply chain...
Is The The Global Steel Industry In For Another Bumpy Year?
After weathering a bumpy ride throughout 2022, one of the world’s most traded commodities still isn’t out of the woods just yet. Though steel prices rose across the board over the past few weeks, mills around the world remain shuttered, and demand continues to fluctuate. Zero-COVID and limited energy across places like Europe are just some of the factors the steel industry endured over the past year. In the U.S., this was coupled with high-interest rates and a dollar that reached new highs before quickly retreating.
EU Weighs $100 Price Cap For Russian Diesel Sold To Third-Parties
The EU’s price cap on Russian refined products is set to come into effect on February 5. The bloc is also considering a potential $100 per barrel cap on Russian diesel sold to third countries. The proposal will also allow buyers outside of the EU to continue to have...
Belgium’s NLMK La Louvière Steel Mill To Remain Shut Until Summer
In steel news, Belgium’s NLMK La Louvière is unlikely to resume operations at one of its two hot rolling mills before summer in Belgium. NLMK shuttered the mill after a series of fires in late 2022 knocked it out. “One of the two lines does not work at all,” a source close to the plant told MetalMiner on Monday.
Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors
Baku has big plans to clean up its energy sector, and it’s garnering significant international attention. Recently, SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company SOCAR signed a clean power deal with UAE’s Masdar. Baku has also outlined a “framework agreement" with Australia's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and collaborations with...
Momentum Grows For Oil, But Recession Fears Cap Gains
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled about 2% higher on Thursday on positive U.S. economic data and optimism that global demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy. The move pushed futures prices higher for the week and in a position to add to the current rally. Renewed buying by the major hedge funds is also a bullish sign.
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
For years, small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) have been teased as the next big thing in clean energy. They were promised to be the solution to safely and efficiently scaling nuclear energy and the catalyst that would bring the nuclear energy renaissance into full swing. But then they never arrived.
Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector
Over the past two years, global energy companies have enjoyed record profits amid high commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency estimating that net income by oil and gas companies doubled from 2021 to 2022. Those high oil and gas prices have translated into high fuel prices for consumers, drawing the ire of the public and governments everywhere and sparking populist moves in response.
Russian Oil Exports to India Could Hit New High In 2023
Crude oil exports from Russia to India could reach a new record this year if prices and other terms remain favorable, the Times of India reported, citing experts. The upcoming EU embargo on seaborne diesel imports from Russia could also contribute to higher exports of crude to India, where it will be refined into fuels and exported to the European Union.
German Crude Oil Imports Rose 11% in 2022 As Crude Import Bill Doubles
Germany saw an increase in crude oil import volumes of 11.1% during the first ten months of last year, new BAFA data showed on Friday, cited by Reuters. But the bill for that volume nearly doubled compared to the year prior at $55.98 billion. Throughout 2022, Germany continued to lean...
