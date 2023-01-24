Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Related
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzerias made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to the Great Lakes Pet Expo!
Wisconsin’sfurriest residents will strut their stuff and show off their talent at the 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The fun begins with VIP Shopping starting at 9 a.m. with general hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., held at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park in West Allis. Animal lovers big and small will have a blast at the biggest charitable event in Southeast Wisconsin, benefiting Wisconsin’s homeless pet population. click here.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
rockrivercurrent.com
New downtown tavern pays homage to Rockford’s history
ROCKFORD — A new tavern coming to the city’s downtown is a nostalgia-inducing throwback to the neighborhood pubs of yesteryear. Wood & Brick Tavern is a project from a pair of tradesmen who used their woodworking and brick masonry skills to rejuvenate a decades old neighborhood bar while keeping its historic character intact.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
On Milwaukee
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times
A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
ozaukeepress.com
Organizers cancel Fish Day amid host of challenges
Festival ‘on hiatus’ this summer as group re-evaluates; clubs may step in with smaller Fishtival-like event. Port Washington's Veterans Park was filled with people for Fish Day last summer. Organizers have canceled this year's event and are re-evaluating the future of Port's premiere festival. Press file photo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores
Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
WIFR
One local historic building set to receive renovations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a century, the historic Mott Brothers building that now houses Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS), a local nonprofit, will receive a much needed facelift. “It’s a great opportunity for us to enhance the work that we do here and it’s like a dream come...
947wls.com
Wisconsin Dells McDonald’s is one of the most Beautiful in the World
When you think of a McDonald’s fast food restaurant, do you think of, “Beauty?” Architectural Digest did…. The website for architectural fans showcased 13 McDonald’s restaurants from around the world that they dubbed the most beautiful in the world. And one McD’s location from the midwest landed on the list…
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
Comments / 0