ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Win Tickets to the Great Lakes Pet Expo!

Wisconsin’sfurriest residents will strut their stuff and show off their talent at the 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The fun begins with VIP Shopping starting at 9 a.m. with general hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., held at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park in West Allis. Animal lovers big and small will have a blast at the biggest charitable event in Southeast Wisconsin, benefiting Wisconsin’s homeless pet population. click here.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

New downtown tavern pays homage to Rockford’s history

ROCKFORD — A new tavern coming to the city’s downtown is a nostalgia-inducing throwback to the neighborhood pubs of yesteryear. Wood & Brick Tavern is a project from a pair of tradesmen who used their woodworking and brick masonry skills to rejuvenate a decades old neighborhood bar while keeping its historic character intact.
ROCKFORD, IL
On Milwaukee

Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times

A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Organizers cancel Fish Day amid host of challenges

Festival ‘on hiatus’ this summer as group re-evaluates; clubs may step in with smaller Fishtival-like event. Port Washington's Veterans Park was filled with people for Fish Day last summer. Organizers have canceled this year's event and are re-evaluating the future of Port's premiere festival. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores

Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

One local historic building set to receive renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a century, the historic Mott Brothers building that now houses Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS), a local nonprofit, will receive a much needed facelift. “It’s a great opportunity for us to enhance the work that we do here and it’s like a dream come...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy