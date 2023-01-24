ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

The Oscars Already Robbed Us of the Ceremony’s Best Moment

By Allegra Frank
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bm73y_0kPjyPOO00
Pixar

There are always things to complain about with the Oscar nominations —especially for us curmudgeonly film critics. My vote for the year’s biggest travesty was in before the nominees were even announced, however: The best original song of 2022 was snubbed.

Nobody Like U ,” the pitch-perfect boy band earworm from Turning Red , failed to make the Academy’s submissions short list this year. Despite serving as one of the most stand-out moments of one of 2022’s most stand-out films, the 4*TOWN opus was deemed not up to Oscars caliber.

Yet “Nobody But U” comes with Oscar’s bonafides behind it, making this even more curious. Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish, who won the Best Original Song award in 2022, co-wrote each 4*TOWN song. Finneas also contributed vocals for one member of the fictional boy band, which Turning Red heroine Mei fawns over throughout the film.

The result of Pixar and the O’Connell siblings’ collab is a set of slinky, surprisingly complex pop songs worthy of the Billboard charts. “Nobody But U” is the obvious standout: Stellar production befitting of the Grammy winners’ usual fare mixes with clever lyrics, a killer bridge breakdown, and a melody that hasn’t left my head for nearly a year.

But 4*TOWN, though fictitious (but comprised of five perfectly combined vocalists) isn’t just the owner of an incredible song. The diverse fivesome, whose name is hilariously a miscount, has proven itself to be an incredible live act too. And with the Oscars ceremony always in need of some jovial pick-me-up that isn’t also cringe, to not give the boys a chance to perform IRL on this stage is criminal.

Just watch this performance of two 4*TOWN songs, from some of the original singers and a few pinch hitters. They appeared in December at the annual Unforgettable Gala, which honors the best in AAPI cinema.

Tell me that this wouldn’t have brought the house down at the Oscars; I dare you. Just look at Turning Red co-star Sandra Oh, rocking out upfront!

Happy as I am for “ Naatu Naatu ” and “ This Is a Life ,” two perfect songs in their own rights, I can’t shake the feeling that the ceremony could be even better if the 4*TOWN boys got to shake their boy band butts on stage too. So if we don’t at least get the stars of RRR performing the undeniable “Naatu Naatu” dance in full on March 12, I will officially riot.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ Can’t Hold Up to Her Other Oscar-Nominated Songs

Before we begin, I’d like to get a couple of things out of the way up top. That sentence would be scary if you were meeting with your therapist or your boss, but we are all equals here. I’d like to think I can trust you.The first thing I must disclose is that I really do not care about the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. I find that most years, it bleeds too much into Grammy territory. Why should I really care about an original song unless the song itself is diegetic? For those who didn’t go to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Annie Wersching, ‘24’ Actor and Voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actor known for her work on television shows like 24 and Marvel’s Runaways, as well as for her voice and motion-capture work in the video game The Last of Us, has died, her publicist confirmed to Deadline on Sunday. She was 45.Wersching’s death comes after a cancer diagnosis in 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support her family. “She's a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so,” read the page, created by fellow Runaways actor Ever Carradine. “She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so...
MISSOURI STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
TheDailyBeast

Sam Smith Haters, Admit It: Their Transformation Is Glorious

Sam Smith has taken over the world. Their big single “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, is currently second on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It has been on the chart for a remarkable 16 weeks, and number one for several of them, with no signs of slowing down. It’s a historic accomplishment: Sam Smith is non-binary, and Kim Petras is a trans woman. How many other songs led by trans and non-binary artists have topped the charts? The answer is none, as “Unholy” is the first.It’s a bold new beginning for Smith in several ways. For one, they’ve been wearing things—often...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sam Smith’s New Album Should Sound More Thrilling Than This

In the age of Spotify, it’s not too often that you’re force-fed music you don’t want to hear. Even so, I have vivid memories of trying and failing to avoid Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ chart-topping collaboration “Unholy” last October when it was all over my Instagram feed.It was specifically during the weekend of BravoCon, when every Real Housewife and Bravolebrity (aka about 40 percent of who I follow) was posting Reels of themselves posing in a photo booth, with “Unholy” playing over it. Whenever the song started blaring from the app, I immediately scrolled down. Everything about it was...
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Poker Face’ Turned Natasha Lyonne Into a Modern-Day Columbo

On his 1999 Inside the Actors Studio appearance, Peter Falk referred to the instantly recognizable Lieutenant Columbo ensemble as “a symphony of brown.” A drab green tie isn’t exactly a pop of color, but the iconic TV detective doesn’t need flashy attire when the people he investigates are putting as much effort into their clothing as the crimes they commit.Traditional case-of-the-week shows that dominated TV in the past have fallen out of favor in the 20 years since Columbo’s final case aired—Matthew Rhys is the last killer caught. Now, Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne are tipping their hats back to...
TheDailyBeast

Tyler Posey Is Very Game for a ‘Teen Wolf’ Musical

When Teen Wolf concluded its six-season run in 2017, it hardly felt like the show was going away forever. Sure, its subject matter is no longer en vogue—in 2023, shirtless werewolves are hardly the mythical creature du jour, the era of Twilight is long gone, and squeaky-clean superheroes have pretty much come to monopolize the sci-fi-action genre. And yet, in its time on the air, the MTV series managed to build one of the most ardent (and horniest) fanbases on social media (“Sterek” posts still appear on my Tumblr homepage nearly six years later).It would be strange and, frankly, a...
TheDailyBeast

Disney’s Next 100 Years Need to Focus on One Thing: Animation

Since Walt and Roy Disney took up their pencils in a garage 100 years ago this month, the organization they built has become the most recognizable entertainment brand in the world. Just saying “Disney” conjures up countless images of classic animation, from Sorcerer Mickey in Fantasia to Cinderella dancing with Prince Charming, from “Circle of Life” in The Lion King to Elsa letting it go in Frozen.The Walt Disney Company has taken over the world, and while doing so, its identity has shifted considerably—especially since the mid-2000s. A corporation synonymous with animation continues to produce animated movies, sure, but its...
TheDailyBeast

Janelle Monáe Is an All-Time Great ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Judge

How it took 15 whole seasons to get musician, actress, and Men’s Wearhouse platinum rewards member Janelle Monáe as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race is far beyond me. (Well, unless you count Vanity Milan’s ill-fitting runway look from Season 4 that helped land her in the bottom, which I do not.) Monáe has been such a visible icon in the queer community for so long that looking back to realize she had never judged on a panel before seems like a case of the Mandela Effect.But tonight, Monáe finally graced us with her presence, and what a light...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Is George Santos Now Trying to Hide His Spotify?

With a new George Santos revelation seeming to drop every day, the congressman looks as if he’s trying to prevent at least one thing from leaking: his Spotify account.Santos appears to have taken unusual countermeasures to conceal his Spotify—a seemingly innocuous piece of his digital footprint that would only disclose that he is a fan of Brazilian music, enjoys tunes by drag queens, and gives his playlists cringey names like “Vibes” and “Turn Up.”The Daily Beast reached out to Santos multiple times this week asking if the account was his. Santos at first didn’t respond—and then denied having a Spotify...
TheDailyBeast

Tom Verlaine, Founder of Punk Group Television, Dead at 73

Tom Verlaine, the lead singer of rock band Television, whose songwriting and instrumental expertise were a huge influence on the development of rock music, died Saturday at the age of 73.Verlaine died “after a brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of musician Patti Smith, who announced Verlaine’s death.Verlaine formed the band in the 1970s alongside Richard Hell, whom he had met in school as a teen. The group released two albums—their debut Marquee Moon in 1977 and Adventure in 1978—before disbanding, though Verlaine went on to release several solo albums, and his inventive style left an indelible...
TheDailyBeast

‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi Sparks Anti-Vaxxer Rumors With Pfizer Tweet

Just over a month ahead of the premiere of DC’s Shazam! premiere date, its star, Zachary Levi, tweeted that he “hardcore” agrees that Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer is a “real danger to the world.” Rumors quickly swirled, questioning why Levi would retweet an account with a history of anti-vaccine views and transphobic rhetoric. “Here I was, actually kind of excited for your movie,” tweeted back one fan. “But nah. I’m not supporting you now.” Others tagged fellow movie superhero Mark Ruffalo, who has been an outspoken critic of pharmaceutical companies while supporting the science behind vaccine efficacy, asking that the Marvel star stage an intervention. Levi slightly clarified his stance hours later with a follow-up tweet, linking out to a 2009 DOJ settlement in which the pharmaceutical company paid $2.3 billion for misbranding and defrauding Medicare with its arthritis med Bextra. “Just one example of what I’m referring to…,” Levi said.Hardcore agree. 😐 https://t.co/goeEf5UQ5s— Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023 Read it at The Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

Now Is the Perfect Time to Watch ‘Tár’ at Home

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.The truth is that part of me never wanted to watch Tár.First of all, it is two hours and 37 minutes long. Gross. My strictest religious belief is that no film ever needs to be over two hours.It also became so hyped-up, which can be the worst thing to happen to a film. Everyone I know who had seen it had raved about it, specifically about Cate Blanchett’s...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy