Contrary to popular belief, you don't need a spit to make a world-class gyro. While some recipes call for shaved gyro meat fresh off of the spit, this one features chicken thighs that you cut into cubes instead. The tender chicken thigh meat serves as the perfect filling for the gyro, and the yogurt-based marinade gives it the perfect flavor. Trust us — you won't be able to stop eating it! At the end, just add your favorite gyro toppings like salad and tzatziki and there's no doubt that you will feel like you're eating at a Greek restaurant.

3 DAYS AGO