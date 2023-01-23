Read full article on original website
GCN.com
Data index helps officials allocate opioid settlement funds
Michigan’s health department developed a social vulnerability index to give county and local officials a comprehensive view of how substance use disorders affect their communities to inform equitable decisions on action steps, programming and planning to mitigate the opioid crisis. The Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index, which scores counties...
GCN.com
New Hampshire could play ‘leading role’ in promoting blockchain, report says
New Hampshire should play a “leading role” in promoting blockchain and cryptocurrency and encouraging their use, but said lawmakers must be “proactive” in regulating the technology, according to a report issued last week. The final report by the Governor’s Commission on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets said...
GCN.com
How one state cut its vehicle titling time down to a few days
It used to take as long as 40 days for a vehicle title application to be approved at the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles but now that process takes all of four days, according to those involved in its latest modernization project. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced late...
