Massachusetts State

GCN.com

Data index helps officials allocate opioid settlement funds

Michigan’s health department developed a social vulnerability index to give county and local officials a comprehensive view of how substance use disorders affect their communities to inform equitable decisions on action steps, programming and planning to mitigate the opioid crisis. The Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index, which scores counties...
MICHIGAN STATE
GCN.com

How one state cut its vehicle titling time down to a few days

It used to take as long as 40 days for a vehicle title application to be approved at the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles but now that process takes all of four days, according to those involved in its latest modernization project. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced late...
LOUISIANA STATE

