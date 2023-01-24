Duquesne’s Dea Dea Grant had his first career double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds), but it wasn’t enough as Duquesne (14-8, 4-5) fell to UMass (13-8, 4-5) 87-79. Neither team would have much separation in the first half, with both teams trading small leads that never exceeded eight points. Duquesne had snagged the first significant lead, getting up by seven points early at 14-7, but UMass tied things up later at 16-16.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO