Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It Took Donovan McMillion Leaving Pittsburgh to Realize Where He Was Supposed to be
Ring, ring. Ring, ring. Ring, ring. If Donovan McMillon were to check his phone, he’d see it’s grandma calling. She popped down to the South Side for lunch, ordered an extra steak and wants to drop it off at his place. She can do that now since he’s returned home to Pittsburgh.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Donovan McMillon and Derrick Davis Have Finally Come Together As Teammates
Gateway High was expecting to beat Peters Township High one more time and head back to the WPIAL championship game for the second straight season — after beating PT in the previous title game, no less. But Donovan McMillon and Peters Township had other ideas, knocking off the reigning...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Pitt Roars Back to Defeat Miami Late
PITTSBURGH– Pitt trailed by double digits but battled back in the final minutes to beat Miami 71-68. Here are the top photos of the game.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Names to Know for Pitt’s Junior Day Visitors
It’s the second Junior Day weekend of the year, and if it goes as well, as the first, Pitt’s 2024 recruiting class will be rolling. Pitt landed a commitment from 2024 three-star running back Juelz Goff last weekend after his Junior Day visit, and there will be more recruits from 2024 and 2025 on campus this weekend.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 28
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Ben Howland, Members of 2003 Big East Championship Team Return to the Pete
The University of Pittsburgh honored the 2003 Big East Champion men’s basketball team back to the Petersen Events Center Saturday. Remembering the 20th anniversary of the Panthers’ first Big East Tournament title, former players and coaches were in attendance for Pitt’s 71-68 comeback victory against No. 20 Miami.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football Recruiting in High Gear with Offers Ahead of Another Junior Day Weekend
It’s been an extremely busy week for the Pitt coaching staff as they’ve spent the entire week out on the road visiting numerous high schools up and down the East Coast. The coaching staff will be back in Pittsburgh this weekend for another Junior Day weekend as they will now host recruits on campus.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Panthers Welcome Former Cornerback Dane Jackson back to Pittsburgh at Pitt-Miami Game
The Panthers welcomed former standout cornerback Dane Jackson back to Oakland at the Pitt-Miami basketball game Saturday afternoon. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 draft, Jackson played four seasons on the Pitt football team from 2016-2019 following a redshirt year in 2015. The Coraopolis native and Quaker Valley High School alum played 50 games in a Panther uniform, totaling four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 148 tackles.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Commits 29 Fouls in 87-79 Loss to UMass
Duquesne’s Dea Dea Grant had his first career double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds), but it wasn’t enough as Duquesne (14-8, 4-5) fell to UMass (13-8, 4-5) 87-79. Neither team would have much separation in the first half, with both teams trading small leads that never exceeded eight points. Duquesne had snagged the first significant lead, getting up by seven points early at 14-7, but UMass tied things up later at 16-16.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Former Pitt HC Ben Howland Reminisces on Big East Championship Days
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Pitt’s game against No. 20 Miami on Saturday, former Panthers’ head coach Ben Howland addressed the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Watch the interview below.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Central Catholic Rides Hot Shooting, Senior Leadership to Beat Pine Richland, 60-44
PITTSBURGH — On a night when it was without its star player, Central Catholic prevailed in a battle against Pine Richland behind its senior leadership and sharp-shooting efforts. As Dante Depante was out with a foot injury suffered in practice this week (day-to-day), the Vikings turned to their sharp...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Federiko Federiko’s Screen-Setting Continues to Power Panthers’ Offense
PITTSBURGH — Heading into the season, Federiko Federiko couldn’t have expected that he would hold such a big role on Pitt’s team in just his first year of Division One basketball. However, after Panthers’ big man John Hugley suffered a knee injury several weeks before the season,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon Completes Comeback To Beat Baldwin 50-49
WHITEHALL, Pa. — Dating back to last season, the matchups between the Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils and the Baldwin Highlanders have been intense, to say the least. Just a few weeks ago, Mt. Lebanon beat Baldwin in a low-scoring, one-possession affair. On Tuesday night, the second meeting between the two teams went down to the wire again as the Blue Devils managed to escape with a dramatic 50-49 victory.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tasso Sfanos’ Emphatic Buzzer Beater As Mars Upends North Hills in Thriller
The spotlight was set on one of the best WPIAL boys basketball players in Royce Parham and the North Hills Indians, but it was Tasso Sfanos and the Mars Fightin’ Planets that stole the show in a key section matchup. With 4.2 seconds left in the game, Royce Parham...
Comments / 0