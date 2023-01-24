ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Names to Know for Pitt’s Junior Day Visitors

It’s the second Junior Day weekend of the year, and if it goes as well, as the first, Pitt’s 2024 recruiting class will be rolling. Pitt landed a commitment from 2024 three-star running back Juelz Goff last weekend after his Junior Day visit, and there will be more recruits from 2024 and 2025 on campus this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 28

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Ben Howland, Members of 2003 Big East Championship Team Return to the Pete

The University of Pittsburgh honored the 2003 Big East Champion men’s basketball team back to the Petersen Events Center Saturday. Remembering the 20th anniversary of the Panthers’ first Big East Tournament title, former players and coaches were in attendance for Pitt’s 71-68 comeback victory against No. 20 Miami.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Panthers Welcome Former Cornerback Dane Jackson back to Pittsburgh at Pitt-Miami Game

The Panthers welcomed former standout cornerback Dane Jackson back to Oakland at the Pitt-Miami basketball game Saturday afternoon. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 draft, Jackson played four seasons on the Pitt football team from 2016-2019 following a redshirt year in 2015. The Coraopolis native and Quaker Valley High School alum played 50 games in a Panther uniform, totaling four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 148 tackles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Commits 29 Fouls in 87-79 Loss to UMass

Duquesne’s Dea Dea Grant had his first career double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds), but it wasn’t enough as Duquesne (14-8, 4-5) fell to UMass (13-8, 4-5) 87-79. Neither team would have much separation in the first half, with both teams trading small leads that never exceeded eight points. Duquesne had snagged the first significant lead, getting up by seven points early at 14-7, but UMass tied things up later at 16-16.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebanon Completes Comeback To Beat Baldwin 50-49

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Dating back to last season, the matchups between the Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils and the Baldwin Highlanders have been intense, to say the least. Just a few weeks ago, Mt. Lebanon beat Baldwin in a low-scoring, one-possession affair. On Tuesday night, the second meeting between the two teams went down to the wire again as the Blue Devils managed to escape with a dramatic 50-49 victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA

