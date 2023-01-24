ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic! At The Disco is splitting up after almost 20 years

By Christopher Brito
 4 days ago

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie announced the band is splitting up, saying "sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

Urie, the band's lead singer, said in a statement Tuesday that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby "very soon," and revealed he's looking forward to "this next adventure."

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more," he said.

"I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us," Urie added. "Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

The pop rock band is set to embark on its "Viva La Vengeance" tour in Europe and the U.K. on February 20. The tour ends on March 10.

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together," Urie said.

In 2020, Urie spoke to CBS News' Michelle Miller about helping children explore their musical talents through a Notes for Notes nonprofit.

"If I had access to this studio at these kids' age, I would have been much more well prepared and well versed for the music industry. When 'Panic' was started, we just head-dived first in," he said.

Originally from Las Vegas, Panic! was formed in 2004 by Urie and his childhood friends. Since then, the band has released seven albums and has a variety of memorable songs, including "I Write Sins Not Tragedies." They were nominated three times for a Grammy and won MTV's Video of the Year in 2006.

