Mike McCarthy apologized to an NBC cameraman after shoving his lens

By Nathan Salt For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Mike McCarthy called an NBC cameraman into his office after he shoved his lens when leaving the field after the Cowboys' season-ending playoff loss to the 49ers.

McCarthy was not in the mood to be caught close up by TV cameras as he left Levi's Stadium, following Dallas' 19-12 divisional round defeat to the 49ers in San Francisco.

But Noah Bullard, the NBC cameraman at the center of the McCarthy row, has looked to clear up what exactly happened after the shove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gURAL_0kPjwe2V00

'Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,' Bullard tweeted.

'I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens.

'I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.'

McCarthy, 59, saw his play-calling down the stretch come under the microscope and he later admitted it was 'raw' in the locker room.

But any Cowboys fans looking for a change in the coaching staff may be saddened to hear the words of owner Jerry Jones after Sunday's loss.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize. <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCDFW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCDFW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/LuOfPVRqhq">pic.twitter.com/LuOfPVRqhq</a></p>&mdash; Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) <a href="https://twitter.com/noah_bullard/status/1617420219550666752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 23, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBzzb_0kPjwe2V00

Despite fingers being pointed to Cowboys head coach McCarthy - whose offense only produce 282 yards and were forced to settle for field goals twice - Jones dismissed the idea McCarthy is on the chopping block.

'No, no, no, not at all,' the Dallas owner responded Sunday.

'And the decision to field our kicker was exonerated with his field goal in my mind and I'm proud for him.

'But this is... this is very, uh, sickening to not win tonight.'

