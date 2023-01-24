The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

