ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married

Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Garth Brooks Reveals What His Huge Ivy Tattoo Means

In country music, Garth Brooks is one of the most popular male artists. The singer-songwriter has been active in the industry for decades. While Brooks is a well-known country music artist, fans might not know everything about the singer. Here’s the meaning behind Brooks’ Ivy tattoo. Why Garth...
E! News

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
E! News

24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."
E! News

Jaime King Explains What Made Her "Mad" About Sherri Papini’s Hoax Kidnapping Case

Watch: Jaime King Gets EMOTIONAL About Playing Sherri Papini. Jaime King found the humanity at the center of a notorious true crime saga. In the new Lifetime movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, Jaime plays Sherri, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Sept. 2022 for faking her own kidnapping. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jaime said she was motivated to move beyond the splashy headlines about Sherri's notorious case.
E! News

Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Watch: Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" Conversation Around Miscarriages. Laura Perlongo has opened up about a devastating loss. The writer, who is married to Catfish star Nev Schulman, recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Laura broke the news by penning a goodbye message to her manicure, which she had when she took her positive pregnancy test up until now.
E! News

TikTok's "Scar Girl" Annie Bonelli Reacts to Claims Her Cheek Mark Is Fake

Watch: TikTok DermDoctor Details Beauty Trends to AVOID. Annie Bonelli is facing off against her skeptics. While several users on the video platform have cast doubt over whether the long mark the TikToker has on her cheek is really a scar—with some going as far as to post their own videos about it—she is laughing off her critics.
E! News

Watch TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's "Dramatic" Face Reveal Video After Surgery

Watch: See TikToker Dylan Mulvaney’s "Face Reveal" After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney's new look is on pointe. In a video titled "The Face Reveal" released on Jan. 27, the TikToker and trans activist made a grand reveal of her visage after undergoing facial feminization surgery. Clocking in at almost two minutes, the clip opened with Dylan—dressed in a blue crop top and matching skirt paired with long white gloves and silver knee-high boots—dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic "Swan Lake."
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy