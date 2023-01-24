Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Shares How Lupus Medication Causes Her Hands to Shake
Watch: Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok. Selena Gomez is setting the record straight with kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok early January. "I shake because of my medication of...
Shakira Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Piqué and Girlfriend Become Instagram Official
Watch: Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend. A day after Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official by sharing a selfie of the two, the pop star took to her own account to share a cryptic message. "Las...
The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ Stopped a Paul McCartney-Produced Song From Hitting No. 1
The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” battled a song produced by Paul McCartney on the charts. The latter song was performed by a singer who was not a member of The Beatles. The tune in question was based on a Russian song. Paul McCartney gave a song to another...
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
Garth Brooks Reveals What His Huge Ivy Tattoo Means
In country music, Garth Brooks is one of the most popular male artists. The singer-songwriter has been active in the industry for decades. While Brooks is a well-known country music artist, fans might not know everything about the singer. Here’s the meaning behind Brooks’ Ivy tattoo. Why Garth...
Taylor Swift Finally Released Her “Lavender Haze” Music Video and We’re in a Love Spiral
Watch: Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing. No, we can't calm down—even in the midst of a lavender haze. Taylor Swift just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights—and as expected, it already has fans on cloud nine. The surrealist...
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who've Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life. Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45
The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."
1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Tammy Gets Angry With Her Therapist During an Important Zoom Session
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Everybody freezes up in a big meeting every once in a while. In an exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, airing Jan. 31, Tammy is going through an admittedly hard time on her weight loss journey.
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throws Off Heels After Falling During Valentino Show
Watch: Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Look for Paris Fashion Week. At least, that was supermodel Kristen McMenamy's mindset after she handled a fashion mishap like a total pro. During Valentino's spring/summer 2023 show, the industry veteran—who has fiercely sashayed down runways since the '80s—took a tumble...
Shrinking's Brett Goldstein Reveals How He Got Harrison Ford to Sign Up for the New Comedy
Watch: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren on "VIGOROUS" Yellowstone Prequel 1923. When Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel teamed up with Bill Lawrence to create their new comedy Shrinking, they didn't realize Harrison Ford was going to be so ready for therapy. "I went to meet Harrison Ford and he said...
Teen Wolf: The Movie Stars Reveal Gut Reactions to That "Super Emotional" Death Scene
Watch: Teen Wolf: The Movie Stars REACT to Derek's Death. Warning: This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie marked the much-anticipated return of the MTV series more than five years after it went off the air. But unfortunately, not every member of the pack survived the reunion.
Taylor Swift Fans Spot Joe Alwyn Easter Egg in “Lavender Haze” Video
Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Spot Easter Eggs in 33rd Birthday Post. Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned. Taylor Swift released her long-anticipated music video for "Lavender Haze" on Jan. 26 and there's a new Easter egg that has fans in a spiral.
Jaime King Explains What Made Her "Mad" About Sherri Papini’s Hoax Kidnapping Case
Watch: Jaime King Gets EMOTIONAL About Playing Sherri Papini. Jaime King found the humanity at the center of a notorious true crime saga. In the new Lifetime movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, Jaime plays Sherri, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Sept. 2022 for faking her own kidnapping. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jaime said she was motivated to move beyond the splashy headlines about Sherri's notorious case.
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" Conversation Around Miscarriages. Laura Perlongo has opened up about a devastating loss. The writer, who is married to Catfish star Nev Schulman, recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Laura broke the news by penning a goodbye message to her manicure, which she had when she took her positive pregnancy test up until now.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding in Miami
Marc Anthony is once again a married man. On Jan. 28, the pop star wed Nadia Ferreira, the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art...
TikTok's "Scar Girl" Annie Bonelli Reacts to Claims Her Cheek Mark Is Fake
Watch: TikTok DermDoctor Details Beauty Trends to AVOID. Annie Bonelli is facing off against her skeptics. While several users on the video platform have cast doubt over whether the long mark the TikToker has on her cheek is really a scar—with some going as far as to post their own videos about it—she is laughing off her critics.
Watch TikToker Dylan Mulvaney's "Dramatic" Face Reveal Video After Surgery
Watch: See TikToker Dylan Mulvaney’s "Face Reveal" After Facial Feminization Surgery. Dylan Mulvaney's new look is on pointe. In a video titled "The Face Reveal" released on Jan. 27, the TikToker and trans activist made a grand reveal of her visage after undergoing facial feminization surgery. Clocking in at almost two minutes, the clip opened with Dylan—dressed in a blue crop top and matching skirt paired with long white gloves and silver knee-high boots—dancing to Tchaikovsky's ballet classic "Swan Lake."
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house. The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020. Having two...
Sopranos Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25
The family of The Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia is mourning the death of his daughter Odele Cape Ventimiglia. The 25-year-old passed away on Jan. 12, according to her obituary. Her mom, Belinda...
