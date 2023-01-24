Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
pokesreport.com
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Wild Upset
This year's college basketball season continues to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory. On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Alabama fell to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners by 24 points. The Crimson Tide gave up 93 points en route to a 93-69 loss in Norman. Alabama entered today's ...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
Projected college basketball rankings after Alabama gets pasted by Oklahoma
The No. 2-ranked Alabama got torched in Norman in an upset loss to Oklahoma and now we have to check out the projected college basketball rankings. On the heels of some chaotic results last week, there was an argument that Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide could’ve come in as the new No. 1 team in the latest college basketball rankings. They ended up just behind Purdue as the No. 2-ranked squad in the country. But that will change in the latest Top 25 after Saturday’s trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.
BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential OC Hires, Alabama Set to Take on Oklahoma
Joe and Clay discuss who could replace Bill O'Brien and then analyze the Crimson Tide's upcoming showdown against the Sooners on the hardwood.
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
405business.com
Clean Juice Opens Second Oklahoma Location, First in Edmond
The franchise is the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar with more than 200 locations in the country. Clean Juice, an organic juice and food bar, recently opened its second location in Oklahoma and first location in Edmond. Edmond franchise owner Elizabeth Zuckermandel said she wanted to...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
Lawsuit claims Oklahoma City Police Department unfairly targeted Muslim American Air Force Veteran
Oklahoma's Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma City Police Department, claiming a American Muslim Air Force veteran is being targeted by the department.
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
OK Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs.
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
