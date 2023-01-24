ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

iheart.com

Police Issue Warning Amid A Series Of Car Thefts From Boston-Area Gyms

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Boston Police are out with a new warning after several car thefts from health club facilities across the city. Now authorities are looking into possible connections to similar occurrences in other nearby cities and towns. Police say suspects access the gyms by creating day passes using false...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Innocent Bystander Killed In Mall Shooting- One Under Arrest

The Hampden County DA says one person is dead, an innocent bystander--and one man is under arrest after a fatal shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Police say it started with a confrontation between two people---and one of the men shot at the other--missing and hitting the innocent bystander.
HOLYOKE, MA

