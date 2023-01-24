ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

TWU basketball team routs Oklahoma Christian for 16th win in row

TWU (18-1, 13-0 in Lone Star Conference) increased its win streak to 16 games and eight wins in KMA, as they reigned victorious over OC (3-15, 3-11). Tonight, the Pioneers wore pink in honor of Coach Kay Yow and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. In partnership with the Play4Kay movement, the Pioneers recognized individuals who have battled cancer. The players, coaches and fans wore pink in honor of friends, family and loved ones.
DENTON, TX
Investors say DFW will be the top commercial property market in 2023

Commercial property buyers are targeting North Texas as the top market for new deals this year. The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranked first in the nation for 2023 real estate investment among the 10 largest U.S. metro areas, CBRE Group found in a new survey. “In prior downcycles, DFW has proven...
DALLAS, TX
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval

The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
DENTON, TX

