TWU (18-1, 13-0 in Lone Star Conference) increased its win streak to 16 games and eight wins in KMA, as they reigned victorious over OC (3-15, 3-11). Tonight, the Pioneers wore pink in honor of Coach Kay Yow and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. In partnership with the Play4Kay movement, the Pioneers recognized individuals who have battled cancer. The players, coaches and fans wore pink in honor of friends, family and loved ones.

DENTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO