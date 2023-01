The Lynchburg Lions Club has concluded its annual candy sale that began in late November. The club wishes to thank all those who supported the sale. Special thanks goes to the Highland County Republican Central Committee, which provided its building facilities in Hillsboro on West Main Street for display and sales area. Thanks also goes to Kratzer’s Hometown Drug Store in Lynchburg and Southern Hills Community Bank in Lynchburg for their great support in providing display areas and money collection service for the candy.

LYNCHBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO