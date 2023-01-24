Woman accused of killing Heidi Broussard to steal baby will take plea deal, 55-year sentence

A shooting at a hookah lounge in Northwest Austin on Saturday night left one person dead and four others injured, according to police. Multiple 911 calls came in around 10:19 p.m. reporting a shooting at 12636 Research Blvd. An Austin Police spokesperson said officers arrived minutes later and began performing life-saving measures on the victims until EMS arrived. One person was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO