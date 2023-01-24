Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Falls on the Road to UNLV 68-62
The University of Nevada Men's Basketball team dropped their sixth contest of the season Saturday evening, falling to UNLV by a final score of 68-62 After the loss, Nevada now holds an overall record of 16-6 this season, including a mark of 6-3 in Mountain West play. Senior guard Jarod...
2news.com
Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week
There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
2news.com
Nevada Men's Tennis drops Sunday match to No. 25 Ole Miss
Nevada men’s tennis fell, 4-0, to Ole Miss Sunday, closing its weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff, hosted by University of Virginia. Ole Miss clinched the doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 2. Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt defeated Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha 6-2, while partners Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller dropped the matc to their Ole Miss counterparts, Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen 6-3. The third doubles match went unfinished.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces Three New Board and Commission Appointments
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection. Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and...
2news.com
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
2news.com
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
2news.com
Treasurer Conine announces pilot program allowing new parents to bring their infants to work
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine recently announced a new pilot program in the Treasurer’s Office designed to assist parents of newborn children as they transition back to the workplace. The Infant-to-Work Pilot Program will allow new mothers and fathers who are employees of the Treasurer’s Office to bring their...
2news.com
No one injured after state police car hit multiple times due to winter conditions
Nevada State Police are reminding drivers in northern Nevada to slow down around first responders after a Highway Patrol car was hit multiple times near Lockwood Sunday morning. This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was...
