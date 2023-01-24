ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Man Airlifted After Falling 180 Feet Off San Marcos Road

A 20-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after falling nearly 180 feet over the side of San Marcos Road. At 11:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 2000 block of N. San Marcos Road for a report of a person over the side of the steep roadway.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
tripsavvy.com

13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.

The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
sitelinesb.com

Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover Causes One Injury in Gaviota

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 north at Gaviota. At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, crews arrived on the scene and discovered the single vehicle collision with one occupant, a male in his 50s. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in Montecito House Fire

Montecito Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Upon arrival, Montecito firefighters saw light smoke coming from the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and knocked down within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. Firefighters will remain at the residence monitoring the area for approximately an hour.
MONTECITO, CA
Coastal View

The 1969 floods

Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
CARPINTERIA, CA

