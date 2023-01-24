ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Governor Lombardo Announces Three New Board and Commission Appointments

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection. Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Men's Tennis drops Sunday match to No. 25 Ole Miss

Nevada men’s tennis fell, 4-0, to Ole Miss Sunday, closing its weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff, hosted by University of Virginia. Ole Miss clinched the doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 2. Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt defeated Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha 6-2, while partners Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller dropped the matc to their Ole Miss counterparts, Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen 6-3. The third doubles match went unfinished.
OXFORD, MS
Nevada women's tennis dominates Santa Clara with 4-0 victory

Nevada women’s tennis rolls past Santa Clara in a 4-0 victory on Friday afternoon, to move to 2-1 on the season. Santa Clara’s Dasee Carter and Varya Zlotnik captured the first doubles win, defeating Mathilde Sarcelet and Audrey Moutama, 6-2, to start the afternoon. Partners Lou-Anne Guerbert and Anastasia Luneva won the second match, taking Santa Clara’s Finley Kalinic and Velizara Fileva, 6-3, to split doubles play.
SANTA CLARA, CA
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
CALIFORNIA STATE

