Nevada men’s tennis fell, 4-0, to Ole Miss Sunday, closing its weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff, hosted by University of Virginia. Ole Miss clinched the doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 2. Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt defeated Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha 6-2, while partners Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller dropped the matc to their Ole Miss counterparts, Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen 6-3. The third doubles match went unfinished.

OXFORD, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO