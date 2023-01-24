Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces Three New Board and Commission Appointments
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection. Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and...
2news.com
Immunize Nevada encourages vaccine diligence amid preliminary safety signal research
Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit focused on advocating for and providing access to immunizations for Nevadans, is reaffirming its endorsement for continuation of COVID-19 vaccines as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced they are further evaluating vaccine data. On January 13, the entity was notified that...
2news.com
Nevada Men's Tennis drops Sunday match to No. 25 Ole Miss
Nevada men’s tennis fell, 4-0, to Ole Miss Sunday, closing its weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff, hosted by University of Virginia. Ole Miss clinched the doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 2. Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt defeated Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha 6-2, while partners Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller dropped the matc to their Ole Miss counterparts, Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen 6-3. The third doubles match went unfinished.
2news.com
Nevada women's tennis dominates Santa Clara with 4-0 victory
Nevada women’s tennis rolls past Santa Clara in a 4-0 victory on Friday afternoon, to move to 2-1 on the season. Santa Clara’s Dasee Carter and Varya Zlotnik captured the first doubles win, defeating Mathilde Sarcelet and Audrey Moutama, 6-2, to start the afternoon. Partners Lou-Anne Guerbert and Anastasia Luneva won the second match, taking Santa Clara’s Finley Kalinic and Velizara Fileva, 6-3, to split doubles play.
2news.com
No one injured after state police car hit multiple times due to winter conditions
Nevada State Police are reminding drivers in northern Nevada to slow down around first responders after a Highway Patrol car was hit multiple times near Lockwood Sunday morning. This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was...
2news.com
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Comments / 0