Doomsday clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

By Li Cohen
 5 days ago

For three years, the hands of the world's Doomsday clock were set at 100 seconds to midnight . But now, as Ukraine approaches a year of war , the climate crisis continues and other actions threaten humanity, the world has officially crept even closer to what the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists calls "global catastrophe."

On Tuesday, the hands of the Doomsday clock reached their closest position to midnight yet. The clock is not a forecasting tool, but rather a symbol created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947 to shed light on how humanity's actions are causing problems that could have mass consequences.

Members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists revealed on Tuesday that world's metaphorical Doomsday clock has reached 90 seconds to midnight – the closest the world has ever been to "global catastrophe." Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

"We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality," Bulletin president and CEO Rachel Bronson said. "Ninety seconds to midnight is the closest the clock has ever been set to midnight, and it's a decision our experts do not take lightly."

The reason for the 10-second move toward metaphorical Doomsday is largely because of the war in Ukraine, which is quickly approaching its one-year anniversary. In a statement, the Bulletin explained that the war has "raised profound questions" on how nations interact, as well as an apparent downfall in international conduct. The war has had far-reaching implications, i mpacting global crops , gas supply and rampant risk to nuclear reactor sites.

"And worst of all, Russia's thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict—by accident, intention, or miscalculation—is a terrible risk," the announcement says. "The possibility that the conflict could spin out of anyone's control remains high."

The threat of nuclear war is also a factor in the world's inching toward midnight, as is the climate crisis, which the need to address has only increased in urgency. Recent months have revealed record-high carbon dioxide emissions , worsening weather extremes and "cascading effects" of crop failures, diseases and weakening infrastructure, the Bulletin says.

Biological threats such as COVID-19 and disinformation were also listed as factors for Doomsday clock change.

For Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the latest move on the clock is "sounding an alarm for the whole of humanity."

"We are on the brink of a precipice," Robinson, who is also a member of global independent leaders group The Elders , said. "But our leaders are not acting at sufficient speed or scale to secure a peaceful and liveable planet. ... The science is clear, but the political will is lacking. This must change in 2023 if we are to avert catastrophe. We are facing multiple, existential crises. Leaders need a crisis mindset."

While the Bulletin uses the clock to warn the world of dangers, the group says concretely that they are "not predicting the future." Rather, the clock is a sort-of analysis of international events, trends and public and official efforts to mitigate harm to humanity.

"The Bulletin is a bit like a doctor making a diagnosis," the group says. "We look at data, as physicians look at lab tests and X-rays, and also take harder-to-quantify factors into account, as physicians do when talking with patients and family members."

Related
Vice

Scientists Determine Best Place to Stand In Your House When a Nuke Hits

Nuclear bombs are the most devastating weapon on the planet. The blast from the explosion generated by Russia’s “Satan II” nuclear missile would destroy all of Central Park. But, for those outside of the immediate blast range, nuclear explosions are survivable, even if the powerful winds generated by a nuke have the potential to kill thousands. Now, researchers from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus have used computer models to study the impacts of nuclear blast winds on the human body and the buildings they’ll be sheltering in when the big one comes.
24/7 Wall St.

The Last 3 Years Were the Closest We’ve Ever Come to Ending Life on Earth

The end of the world. The Scandinavians called this Norse Ragnarök. The ancient Christians called it the apocalypse. In modern times, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit science and global security organization, uses the Doomsday Clock to represent the likelihood of human-made global catastrophe. And according to the clock, the last three years […]
Axios

What to know about 2023's Doomsday Clock announcement

Every January, members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists update the Doomsday Clock, a symbolic tracker of the world's proximity to total human-caused destruction. Driving the news: Scientists will unveil the clock's new setting on Tuesday, after a year marked by heightened fears of nuclear war stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine as well as extreme weather events.
Daily Beast

Kremlin Admits ‘Putin’s Chef’ Might Be Assassinated Soon

The Kremlin signaled Tuesday that Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin could soon find himself the target of an assassination attempt. Although Prigozhin is widely reported to have pissed off many officials in Vladimir Putin’s orbit with his antics in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is actually authorities in Kyiv that Prigozhin should worry about.
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon

Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
