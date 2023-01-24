Coroner Identifies 11 Victims of Monterey Park Massacre

A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said. The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...

