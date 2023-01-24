ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Coroner Identifies 11 Victims of Monterey Park Massacre

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kVak_0kPjsGuL00
Qian Weizhong/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County coroner released the names of all 11 people who were slaughtered Saturday night while they celebrated the Lunar New Year at a dance hall in Monterey Park, California. The release revealed that the youngest person slain was 57-year-old Xiujuan Yu and the average age of the victims was 67. Those killed were identified as My Nhan, 65; Lilian Li, 63; Muoi Ung, 67; Hong Jian, 62; Yu Kao, 72; Chia Yau, 76; Valentino Alvero, 68; Wen Yu, 64; Ming Ma, 72; Diana Tom, 70; and Yu. Cops say the group’s alleged killer, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, killed himself Sunday morning in his van. Detectives have not determined a motive behind the rampage, but have said they’re probing the possibility that a bout of jealousy or personal resentment led Tran to kill.

Read it at Spectrum News 1 SoCal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
FULLERTON, CA
CBS News

Monterey Park shooting survivors, residents attend vigil for victims

A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said.  The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday

Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
theavtimes.com

Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit and run, driver sought

LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver sedan that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster Tuesday night. The fatal collision was reported around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-4, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy