Father of Toddler Who Shot Himself Denies Responsibility: ‘Come On, Bruh’

The father of a 3-year-old who shot himself in the head and remains in critical condition doesn’t believe he’s to blame. “Come on, bruh,” Devante Porter said in his first court appearance in Georgia on Monday after being charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the second degree, reckless conduct, false statements, and tampering with evidence. The child, Amir Porter, was visiting his father when he got access to the gun, according to family members. His mother has accused Devante Porter of endangering the boy further by lying about how he was injured, telling first responders the child had hit his head on the fridge. “I don’t understand how you could call in with a lie like that,” the mother, Ciera Scott, said. “Don’t y’all think the paramedics would have been there quicker if y’all would have told them my baby got shot?” Devante Porter is being charged alongside his friend Jermecia Martin, who was also there during the incident. A detective testified that both men had been partying all night when the boy shot himself, and the gun was missing when authorities arrived, police said. Both Porter and Martin have been denied bond.

