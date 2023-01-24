ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Father of Toddler Who Shot Himself Denies Responsibility: ‘Come On, Bruh’

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
GoFundMe

The father of a 3-year-old who shot himself in the head and remains in critical condition doesn’t believe he’s to blame. “Come on, bruh,” Devante Porter said in his first court appearance in Georgia on Monday after being charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the second degree, reckless conduct, false statements, and tampering with evidence. The child, Amir Porter, was visiting his father when he got access to the gun, according to family members. His mother has accused Devante Porter of endangering the boy further by lying about how he was injured, telling first responders the child had hit his head on the fridge. “I don’t understand how you could call in with a lie like that,” the mother, Ciera Scott, said. “Don’t y’all think the paramedics would have been there quicker if y’all would have told them my baby got shot?” Devante Porter is being charged alongside his friend Jermecia Martin, who was also there during the incident. A detective testified that both men had been partying all night when the boy shot himself, and the gun was missing when authorities arrived, police said. Both Porter and Martin have been denied bond.

Kaki Hanenkrat
5d ago

No, you come on bruh! What the hell are you doing with a gun where a child could get it! You belong in jail

Jacqueline Lewis
4d ago

Sounds very uneducated to me. He not a man, but a very good coward. What the hell is bro? She needs to be slapped for dealing with a boy on a first grade level.

250R ATC GUY
5d ago

I don't think anyone is surprised he denied responsibility. Hell, we already know there is a certain population that isn't responsible for anything they do. I think what surprised me is that I haven't heard the police are responsible yet.

TheDailyBeast

