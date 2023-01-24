Treasure Hunters Swarm Dutch Town Looking for Nazi Loot

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Treasure hunters armed with metal detectors have flocked to a small Dutch town to dig for buried Nazi loot after the publication of a map from World War II. The frenzy started a few weeks ago when the government released a trove of documents—among them a hand-drawn map marked with a red X to show where German soldiers supposedly stashed jewelry and cash stolen from a bank hit by a bomb in 1944. “It is of course spectacular news that has enthralled the whole village,” local resident Marco Roodveldt told the Associated Press. But no one has found a thing, and it’s not clear they would be allowed to keep it anyway.

