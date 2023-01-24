ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Sheriff: 7 People Gunned Down in Half Moon Bay Were Gunman’s Co-Workers

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqPzJ_0kPjrkEE00
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department

Cops said Tuesday that California’s latest mass shooting, which left seven people dead in Half Moon Bay on Monday evening, was carried out by a disgruntled employee who gunned down his co-workers. Zhao Chunli, 66, was arrested Monday night after allegedly slaughtering his co-workers in two locations earlier in the evening, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a Tuesday press conference. The shooting came just days after 11 people were gunned down in a majority Asian neighborhood near Los Angeles . The victims of Monday’s shooting were all Hispanic or Asian, Corpus said, and were co-workers of Zhao’s at the Mountain Mushroom Farm in Half Moon Bay—a small town of 12,000 just south of San Francisco. Corpus said Zhao used a semi-automatic handgun to carry out the massacre by himself. She said he was cooperating with investigators on Tuesday.

Read it at The Washington Post

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Bosses’ $100 Equipment Repair Bill Provoked Half Moon Bay Shooting: Prosecutor

The suspect behind the Jan. 23 mass shootings at Half Moon Bay told investigators he had been driven to the killings after a supervisor asked him to cover the cost of a work accident, officials said. Steve Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County district attorney, confirmed to the Bay Area News Group this week that Zhao Chunli recalled the farm equipment collision, where a forklift he was operating had been hit by a colleague driving a bulldozer. Zhao reported that his supervisor then demanded Zhao pay $100 to repair the equipment—despite his repeated insistence that it wasn’t his fault. Roughly half...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
sfstandard.com

Four Bay Area Hells Angels Indicted for Brutal Beating of ‘Puppet’ Club Member

Four Hells Angels members have been indicted for the alleged brutal beating of a “puppet” club member at their Vallejo clubhouse. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, is the fourth member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club to be indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the alleged beating that occurred at the clubhouse in October 2021. Prosecutors described the beating as brutal in a press release.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking

SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them.  She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY -- In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday, family members who received unimaginably terrible news or still hadn't heard from loved ones tried to cope at the reunification center at IDES Hall on Main Street.The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in two separate shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, with the suspect allegedly responsible in custody after turning himself in to authorities.  The reunification center was set up by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after the magnitude...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
lookout.co

Half Moon Bay suspect lived at mushroom farm where shootings occurred

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The shooting rampage Monday in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead appears to be a case of workplace violence, law enforcement officials said. The gunman allegedly targeted specific co-workers in the coastal agricultural community in San Mateo County. “The only known connection...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men

RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
RICHMOND, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy