LSU Student Raped Before Car Hit and Killed Her: Police

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was fatally struck by a car the same night the group raped her on Jan. 15, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Arrest documents obtained by The Advocate allege that Brooks encountered the men while out at a local bar, reportedly asking them for a lift home when she couldn’t locate her friends. Police say Brooks’ blood-alcohol level was .319 at the time of her death, four times the legal limit in order to drive and enough to render her unconscious. Once inside the car, Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old unidentified minor allegedly raped her in the backseat while Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, sat in the front seat, according to the outlet. Washington and the minor face third-degree rape charges, while Lee and Carver are charged with principal to third-degree rape, meaning they were present but did not participate. They then dropped her off on Burbank Drive around 2:50 a.m., where she was struck and killed by a car just minutes later.

