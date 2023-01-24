ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
WRAL News

Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking

NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
WASHINGTON STATE
CoinTelegraph

U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report

The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
kalkinemedia.com

Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com

Waterstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot - Kalkine Media

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) _ Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported earnings of $935,000 in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. The bank holding company posted revenue of $37.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.7...
CNBC

SAP to cut 3,000 roles, explore sale of Qualtrics stake

SAP became the latest tech giant to announce significant layoffs, with plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs, or about 2.5% of its workforce. It also announced that it was going to explore the sale of its stake in American business software provider Qualtrics, which it acquired in Nov. 2018 for $8 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy