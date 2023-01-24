Read full article on original website
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
Jan 29 (Reuters) - SAUDI INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT GROUP SJSC:. * ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY...
Citigroup's Long Position In H-Shares Of COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Rises To 6.0% - Filing
* CITIGROUP INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION INCREASED TO 6.0% ON JAN 18 FROM 5.86% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Australia and Germany to invest $90 million for joint hydrogen supply chain projects
(Reuters) - Australia and Germany have earmarked A$50 million ($35.5 million) and 50 million euros ($54.4 million), respectively, towards a joint initiative to establish a green hydrogen supply chain, Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said on Friday. The two countries, which signed a bilateral alliance on...
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
Koninklijke Philips NV expected to post earnings of 16cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Koninklijke Philips NV is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 30. * The Eindhoven Noord-brabant-based company is expected to report a 0.2% decrease in revenue to €4.935 billion from €4.94 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 12 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between €4.65 billion and €4.75 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Koninklijke Philips NV is for earnings of 16 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 7 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Koninklijke Philips NV is €15, below its last closing price of €15.47. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in euros). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.34 0.34 0.25 Missed -26.5 Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.28 0.14 Missed -49.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.17 0.25 0.15 Missed -39.1 Dec. 31 2021 0.80 0.86 0.57 Missed -33.5 Sep. 0.41 0.40 0.40 Met 0 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.39 0.39 0.40 Beat 3.4 Mar. 31 2021 0.26 0.24 0.28 Beat 16.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.85 0.85 0.94 Beat 11.2 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 06:02 GMT. All figures in euros unless otherwise stated.
Benz Mining Says Xavier Braud Resigned From His Role As Chief Executive Officer
* XAVIER BRAUD RESIGNED FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. * EVAN CRANSTON AGREED TO ACT AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Moody's Downgrades Nigeria's Ratings To CAA1 With A Stable Outlook, Concluding Its Review
Jan 27 (Reuters) - * MOODY'S DOWNGRADES NIGERIA'S RATINGS TO CAA1 WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK, CONCLUDING ITS REVIEW. * MOODY'S SAYS ITS EXPECTATION THAT NIGERIA'S FISCAL AND DEBT POSITION WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE IS THE MAIN DRIVER BEHIND THE RATING DOWNGRADE. * MOODY'S - DOWNGRADED NIGERIA'S FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED...
Banco de Chile expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Banco de Chile is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Santiago-based company is expected to report a 0.1% decrease in revenue to $841.385 million from $842.27 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Banco de Chile is for earnings of 67 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco de Chile is $21, below its last closing price of $21.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.38 0.67 0.73 Beat 7.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.80 0.73 1.01 Beat 38.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.70 0.67 0.72 Beat 6.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.51 0.68 Beat 33.3 Sep. 0.47 0.45 0.47 Beat 4.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.42 0.40 0.45 Beat 12.7 Mar. 31 2021 0.39 0.36 0.45 Beat 22.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.30 0.56 Beat 88.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 22:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Charter Communications Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Charter Communications Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $8.79 per share. * Revenue rose 3.5% to $13.67 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $13.73 billion. * Charter Communications Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $7.69. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 2.1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Charter Communications Inc shares had risen by 21.0% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.2 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Charter Communications Inc is $460.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 27 at 01:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 8.79 7.69 Missed Sep. 30 2022 8.23 7.38 Missed Jun. 30 2022 6.89 8.80 Beat Mar. 31 2022 6.47 6.90 Beat.
REFILE-POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - POSCO Holdings, parent of South Korea's biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year's annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported an operating...
Varex Imaging Corp expected to post earnings of 20cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Varex Imaging Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Salt Lake City Utah-based company is expected to report a 3.3% increase in revenue to $205.35 million from $198.8 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $195.00 million and $215.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Varex Imaging Corp is for earnings of 20 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.10 and $0.30 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Varex Imaging Corp is $33, above its last closing price of $20.78. The company's guidance on November 15 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin of USD33%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.35 0.36 0.42 Beat 17.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.25 0.37 Beat 51 Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.23 0.37 Beat 60.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.29 0.28 0.25 Missed -10.7 Sep. 0.37 0.37 0.45 Beat 22.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.27 0.27 0.40 Beat 47.6 Mar. 31 2021 0.17 0.17 0.35 Beat 112.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 0.08 Beat 390.9 This summary was machine generated January 28 at 00:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Autoliv Q4 core earnings top expectations
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analyst forecasts on Friday. (Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were trading mixed in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four. Tokyo was nearly unchanged, Mumbai and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Attention is turning to Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. A report Friday showed that U.S. inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful than last year’s aggressive hikes. The measure the Fed prefers, which doesn’t count food and energy costs, was 4.4% higher in December than a year earlier. That was down from 4.7% inflation in November. Reports that holiday travel during last week’s Lunar New Year festivities was nearly back to normal raised expectations that China’s economy may regain momentum faster than anticipated after it relaxed pandemic restrictions late last year.
Myer (ASX:MYR) shares in green- what’s next for the retailer?
Myer shares ended the trading session in green on 27 January 2023 at AU$0.97. ASX:MYR has grown 46% in January 2023 to-date (as of 27 January 2023). Myer expects to register AU$61-AU$66 million in net profit after tax during 1H23. At market close on 27 January 2023, Myer shares quoted...
Marketmind: Chipped
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of 'soft landing' hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a whopping 10%...
Kalkine Media looks at 3 US social media stocks. How are they faring?
Pinterest's Q3 2022 revenue was US$ 684.55 million. The net revenue of Yelp in Q3 2022 was US$ 308.89 million. Snap Inc.'s daily active users grew 19 per cent YoY to 363 million in Q3 2022. Social media stocks are a key part of the US equity market. Investors...
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
(Reuters) -Lucid Group's shares pared gains after doubling on Friday on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is working on plans to buy out the rest of the electric vehicle maker. The speculation came as a result of an "uncooked" alert from deals website Betaville. The website uses...
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd's (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
U.S. bond funds draw inflows for third straight week
(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds obtained net inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 25 as investors remained hopeful that the Federal Reserve would deliver a smaller 25 basis-point policy rate hike next week. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds obtained a net $4.89...
